Final Predictions: Tennessee vs. Kennesaw State

The Tennessee Volunteers play against the Kennesaw State Owls, as this is the third game of the season. As many of you already know, before each game we share our predictions, and this week is no different.

Here is our final predictions ahead of the game against the Kennesaw State Owls. Take a look.

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee Wins 52-10

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee has showcased that they aren't a team that will take their foot off the gas. I assume it will be the same way in this game, as I believe that this will be Faizon Brandon's best game thus far, and a game that is simply undeniable. Tennessee is in good shape entering this game, and although things may be a bit vanilla, I believe it is safe to assume the Vols will get it done in Knoxville on Saturday," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee Wins 63-9

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee’s game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Coming in 2-0, the Vols will look to work on cleaning things up before SEC play begins. Tennessee has a solid ground game with four running backs who can take over at any point. Will this be the game where Faizon Brandon is able to pull the trigger a bit more? This could be a game to right a few wrongs, but then add a bit more to the film for others to study. The defense will continue to be stingy and will hold the Owls out of the end zone," Dowden said.

Josh Greer: Tennessee Wins 48-13

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the field before a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Tennessee looked impressive against Georgia Tech, picking up a 45-24 road win and moving to 2-0 on the season. After getting his first true road start out of the way, Brandon returns to Neyland Stadium with another opportunity to build confidence before SEC play ramps up. But this is also a game Tennessee should control from the opening kick. Kennesaw State does not have the same overall talent or depth as Tennessee, and the Vols should have significant advantages on both sides of the football. I expect Tennessee to attack early rather than simply trying to get through the game. If the Vols can build a comfortable first-half lead, Heupel should have an opportunity to rest starters, get younger players meaningful snaps, and begin turning attention toward Texas," Greer said.

Major Passons: Tennessee Wins 45-0

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The Vols enter the game as massive favorites and for good reason. They have the obvious advantage in every department and it'll show massively on Saturday. A night game in Neyland is hard for anyone but especially a team so outmatched like Kennesaw State," Passons said.

Eli Elrod: Tennessee Wins 45-0

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel after after a victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Kennesaw State is outmatched talent-wise in Week 3 vs. the Volunteers and is coming off a week where they only accounted for 79 yards on the ground. I believe the Vols’ defensive line will hold strong against the run, allowing less than 50 rushing yards, and allowing Tennessee to prioritize rushing the passer and forcing turnovers through the air. Faizon and the rest of the Volunteers offense should continue to impress, putting up big numbers on the ground and through the air against a team that let Georgia State total 493 yards of offense in Week 2," Elrod said.

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