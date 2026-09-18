Former Tennessee Cornerback Alontae Taylor Wasn't Thrilled When He Switched Positions

Alontae Taylor, a former wide receiver from Coffee County High School, was ready for his first season with the Tennessee Volunteers. After his recruiting process going tremendous, there was no doubt that Taylor could have a massive role with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee was lucky to get Taylor, as he was a former Vanderbilt commit, but reportedly had his heart set on playing for the "state's team". Taylor was recruited by plenty of talented football programs, including some of the best teams in the SEC, so the fact that he committed to Coach Jeremy Pruitt and the Tennessee Volunteers was a big deal at the time.

He had previously played wide receiver, although he also received some work at the quarterback position. He committed to playing wide receiver at the time, but little did he know that his position would change, not just momentarily, but moving forward as a whole.

Jeremy Pruitt Made the Decision

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) high-fives fans after defeating South Carolina 45-20 in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Kns Tennessee South Carolina Football | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Well I don't know how Alontae recalls this, but the way that I recall it, he wasn't that willing to change positions," Pruitt said.

"I was mad," Taylor said. "I was so mad. When coach came into the team meeting and said that he was going to make some arrangements for a couple of guys for three days of practice, I'm obviously not thinking of myself, because I never played defense before. So he moved me, and times going through, I'm out there getting beat on plays, and I am so competitive, so I am getting so mad and frustrated, because I'm not understanding cornerback technique, and these guys are fast, because they know where they are going, and I am having to react. I just didn't like it," Taylor said.

"So over time I just kept telling him, 'coach I am ready to go back to receiver," Taylor said.

Pruitt recalls making a deal with Taylor to keep him happy.

"We made a deal. He would practice the first seven practices at wide receiver, and he would practice the last eight at defensive back, and then our agreement was that we would decide once spring training is over with," Pruitt said.

Jeremy Pruitt Convinced Him

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) greets fans in the stands after the NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Bowling Green Falcons in Knoxville, Tenn. on Thursday, September 2, 2021. Ut Bowling Green | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pruitt was finally able to get to the talented player, as he would do enough to convince him to stick at defensive back.

"Then he sat me down one day and said, 'when you watch the draft this year, I want you to come back and tell me how many receivers get drafted, and how many corners get drafted.' He said that he believed I could be a first-round draft pick at cornerback. So, I hung in there, started as a freshman, and history writes itself from there," Taylor said.

Little did he know that this was going to be one of the best decisions he had ever made, as he would later become a day-two draft pick for the New Orleans Saints and has become one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL recently, with a deal that has landed him with the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee Titans cornerback Alontae Taylor (24) talks with teammates during the Blue and White Stadium Scrimmage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

To this day, the name Alontae Taylor is one that many Tennessee fans remember and respect for his contribution as a Vol.

For more key information on Taylor's journey from high school to the NFL, watch this documentary below.

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