Former Tennessee Vols DL Jaxson Moi Has Been Waived By the Los Angeles Rams

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of new faces in the NFL now that they have completed what was one of the more interesting seasons in recent history. Following the 2025 season, multiple former Tennessee football players were selected in the NFL Draft, while there were also a handful of players who didn't get selected but were signed following the third day of the event.

One of the players who was signed following the third day of the event was Jaxson Moi, a defensive lineman, who spent the last two seasons with the Tennessee Volunteers after transferring in to be with them.

Moi is an excellent player and is a player that the Tennessee Vols were hopeful to find a way to get back, but ultimately didn't have the chance to do so. In fact, he is still someone who has been linked to the new college rules as someone who could find his way back to college, although these are all rumors that fans have created.

Jaxson Moi Waived By the Los Angeles Rams

Tennessee defensive lineman Jaxson Moi (51) cools down before a college football game between Tennessee and Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida., on Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moi, who was signed by the Los Angeles Rams, has officially been waived. What this means is that he will be put on a waiver wire that teams can pick up due to their draft order that would have been set in stone prior to any trades that were made. For example, the Raiders selected first, which means they will be the No. 1 team on the waiver wire, having the first selection among all players.

Not every waiver player will find a new team, but it is safe to say that there will be some interest when it comes to a player like Moi, who is already tied back to the Rams as a possible practice squad candidate to keep around.

More news as expected to follow sooner than later.

All Former Tennessee Football Players Who Has Been Waived or Released

Jaxson Moi runs during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Quarterback: Joey Aguilar (Waived) - Jacksonville Jaguars

• Tight End: McCallen Castles (Released) - Green Bay Packers

• Defensive Lineman: Matthew Butler (Released) - Miami Dolphins

• Defensive Lineman: Dominic Bailey (Waived) - Houston Texans

• Cornerback: William Wright (Waived) - Chicago Bears

• Cornerback: Jalen McMurray (Waived) - Tennessee Titans

• Defensive Lineman: Shy Tuttle (Released) - Washington Commanders

• Defensive Lineman: Jaxson Moi (Waived) - Los Angeles Rams

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.