Former Tennessee Cornerback Jalen McMurray Receives Some Unfavorable News

The Tennessee Volunteers have been on a mission when it comes to the NFL, as they have landed many of their top contributors at the college level in the league. This goes for both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, which shows that the Vols are versatile with their talent.

One of their best players to go to the NFL recently is Jalen McMurray. For those who don't remember much about McMurray, he was with the Vols in the most recent seasons, as he played both safety and cornerback while also sliding into the star spot for the defense. His versatility was something that many believed would land him with an NFL team in the NFL Draft.

While he wasn't drafted by a franchise, he did find himself signing a contract very quickly following the conclusion of the third day of the draft. McMurray signed with the Tennessee Titans, a franchise that is based in Nashville, Tennessee, and continuously searches for the best in-state talent to add to the team, especially in the UDFA pool.

Tennessee Titans Waive Jalen McMurray

(EDITORS NOTE: caption correction) Aug 23, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Jalen McMurray (16) during warmup period against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he has done plenty of good things in his young NFL career thus far, the Titans have made a move that has many scratching their heads. That move is that the Titans have officially waived the former Tennessee cornerback. What this means is that the Titans will hold out hope that no other team in the NFL will claim him on the waiver wire and he will find his way back to the Titans, but instead of being on the game-day roster, he will be on the practice squad.

This is bad news, as he joins the likes of Joey Aguilar, Dominic Bailey, William Wright, and others. Among all of the players who have been released or waived, Aguilar and McMurray have been the two most surprising.

All Former Tennessee Football Players Who Has Been Waived or Released

Tennessee Titans cornerback Jalen McMurray (16) runs drills during the Blue and White Stadium Scrimmage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Quarterback: Joey Aguilar (Waived) - Jacksonville Jaguars

• Tight End: McCallen Castles (Released) - Green Bay Packers

• Defensive Lineman: Matthew Butler (Released) - Miami Dolphins

• Defensive Lineman: Dominic Bailey (Waived) - Houston Texans

• Cornerback: William Wright (Waived) - Chicago Bears

• Cornerback: Jalen McMurray (Waived) - Tennessee Titans

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.