Former Tennessee Football Defender Shy Tuttle is Tied to Unique NFL News

The Tennessee Volunteers have plenty of NFL talent, thanks to the number of players that they have been able to develop on both offense and defense over the most recent seasons. This includes some players who have already made their mark in the NFL, despite maybe not being the biggest names at the position.

One of the players who many know in the NFL, thanks to his growing talent and contribution, is Shy Tuttle.

Tuttle, a defensive tackle, is one of the better interior players in the NFL when it comes to rushing a passer from the inside. This is something that helped get him into the NFL to begin with, and he would quickly find his footing with the New Orleans Saints.

Shy Tuttle Has Been Released, But the Washington Commanders Are Planning to Bring Him Back

November 27, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has spent time with multiple teams in the NFL and has recently been with the Washington Commanders. Tuttle wasn't expected to be a starter with the Commanders; however, he was expected to have a deep contribution with the team. In a recent development, Tuttle has been released by the Commanders; however, more information has come out that shows the Commanders are still interested in bringing him back to be with the team.

In fact, the Commanders are reportedly releasing the talented player, but are expected to have him back on the roster and with the program ahead of Week 1, which is set to begin a week from next Sunday. This is quite random, as they aren't taking a chance with him being released to the waiver wire, as someone will pick him up, but they have plans to keep him on the game-day roster, rather than letting him be on the practice squad.

This is by far the weirdest and most unique situation among all of the news that has released today.

All Former Tennessee Football Players Who Has Been Waived or Released

Tennessee defensive back William Wright (0) celebrates a pick-six during a NCAA football game between Tennessee Volunteers and New Mexico State Aggies at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Quarterback: Joey Aguilar (Waived) - Jacksonville Jaguars

• Tight End: McCallen Castles (Released) - Green Bay Packers

• Defensive Lineman: Matthew Butler (Released) - Miami Dolphins

• Defensive Lineman: Dominic Bailey (Waived) - Houston Texans

• Cornerback: William Wright (Waived) - Chicago Bears

• Cornerback: Jalen McMurray (Waived) - Tennessee Titans

• Defensive Lineman: Shy Tuttle (Released) - Washington Commanders

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