Former Vol Alvin Kamara Arrested Following Pro Bowl

Former Tennessee Volunteer and current New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday afternoon following the NFL Pro Bowl.

Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in 'substantial bodily harm' according to a report from LVMPD. (See below)

As the report states, the investigation is still ongoing at this time and no other information has been available to the public to this point.

Kamara participated in the NFL Pro Bowl as part of the NFC Team. The NFC Team fell to the AFC 41-35.

Kamara carried the ball a career-high 240 times for 848 yards and four touchdowns in 2021 while hauling in another 47 receptions for 439 yards and 5 touchdowns for New Orleans.

