    December 16, 2021
    Former Vols QB Maurer Finds New Home

    Former Tennessee Vols signal caller Brian Maurer is now a Lumberjack
    Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Brian Maurer has found his new home moving forward in his collegiate football career, as the Ocala, Florida, native signed with Stephen F. Austin for the 2022 season.

    SFA’s current quarterback room features Trae Self, Blake Short, Willie Taylor and Preston Weeks. It remains to be seen if Self will return for 2022, but Maurer figures to compete for a starting role right away. 

    Maurer entered the transfer portal after a mere four fall practices on Rocky Top, as it was clear he was not going to win the starting quarterback job in Josh Heupel’s offense. 

    The dual-threat signal caller played in 12 career games with four starts in his career as a Vol — with all starts coming as a true freshman. Maurer was responsible for four touchdowns in orange and white, two rushing and two passing. No. 18 finished his Tennessee career with 37 completions on 81 attempts for 550 yards while also rushing for 97 yards on 28 attempts. 

    Stephen F. Austin is a member of the Western Athletic Conference, which made a return to football for the first time in a decade in 2021. Sam Houston State won the conference with a perfect 5-0 record, and SFA finished second at 4-1. 

    Maurer is a true dual-threat option that can keep defenses honest, and the former three-star recruit will look to turn his collegiate career around as more than likely a redshirt junior Lumberjack in Nacogdoches.

