Former Vols RB Announces Transfer Destination

Tennessee's former running back–Tee Hodge–has officially announced his transfer destination via his Twitter account. Hodge lands at Indiana State after being in the transfer portal for nearly four months.

Hodge came to Rocky Top as a three-star recruit in the 247 composite rankings in the fall of 2020. In his freshman season, Hodge played in one game, making a special teams appearance against Kentucky on October 17. Hodge did not record a statistic and would go on to redshirt his freshman year.

The Maryville, Tennessee, native entered 2021 looking to compete for complimentary time with Jaylen Wright, Len'Neth Whitehead and Dee Beckwith behind top players on the depth chart in Jabari Small and Tiyon Evans. Hodge did not reach the regular season opener, though, as he entered the transfer portal in late August.

In 11 games in the 2021 season, the Sycamores went 5-6 (3-5 MVC) and finished seventh in the Missouri Valley Conference in the FCS.

Preston Kerlegrand led Indiana State in rushing with 830 yards and five scores on 185 attempts. Kerlegrand was the alpha in the backfield for the Sycamores, as second on the team was Justin Dinka with 112 yards.

Kerlegrand was a fifth-year senior in 2021, so Hodge figures to have a good shot at getting a lot of playing time as a Sycamore in 2022.

Tee Hodge is the nephew of all-time Green Bay Packers legend and former Alcoa star wide receiver Randall Cobb.



