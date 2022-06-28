Former Vols RB Transfers to SEC East Rival

Dee Beckwith entered the transfer portal on January 6th of this year, and he has been essential silently since. Now, the former Tennessee athlete's transfer destination has been unveiled as Kentucky, multiple reports confirm.

Beckwith never found a solid role inside the Tennessee program as he originally started out as a wide receiver and moved to running back. The previous Tennessee staff even looked at him as a tight end once he arrived.

Beckwith did not see any carries at running back in the fall of 2021, and he was a sparse special teams contributor. He was an athlete that many loved for his 6'5", 227 pound frame and ability to run, but unfortunately, he just could not make it work out.

Coming out of high school, Beckwith chose Tennessee over Florida on a late signing day upset for the Vols. Since Beckwith entered the transfer portal in January, he will be immediately eligible for the Wildcats this fall.

