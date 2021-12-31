Game Balls: Tennessee-Purdue

As we have done each week this season, we hand out the Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated's edition of game balls based on player performance. The

Offense: WR Cedric Tillman

Cedric Tillman once again balled out for the Vols. He was consistently wide open early in the matchup and hauled in two scores and 100 plus yards receiving during the first period. He finished the bowl game with an unbelievable stat line of 150 yards on seven catches and three scores.

Tillman's effort puts him over 1,000 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns on the season after accounting for a mere 124 yards and two scores in his first three years on Rocky Top.

Tillman was missed a few times by quarterback Hendon Hooker as well, so No. 4's day could have been even more massive in Music City.

Still, though, Tillman's day was groundbreaking, and his third touchdown was huge for the Vols on fourth down in the fourth quarter to then tie it up at 38.

Defense: Jeremy Banks

Banks has been productive for the Vols at starting linebacker this season, and he finished his redshirt junior season on a high note in Nashville. Banks had a team leading 20 tackles and came up big on some third-down stops, specifically a sack in the second quarter. Banks finished with two total tackles for loss and the sack.

Banks was the only Vol to have four solo tackles, and he finished with 10. The Cordova, Tennessee, native also tacked on two pass breakups to his stat line.

Banks' 20 tackles against Purdue is a Music City Bowl record.

Special Teams: Velus Jones Jr.

Tennessee fifth-year senior wideout Velus Jones Jr. had another productive day returning kicks, as he returned five Boilermaker kickoffs for 140 yards, averaging 28 yards per. Jones' 140 kickoff return yardage is a Music City Bowl record.

Jones has been stellar in this department all season, and he finishes his Tennessee career with another solid outing.

Jones was also solid on offense, catching a team-leading 10 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.