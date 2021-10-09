Game Balls: Tennessee-South Carolina

The VR2 staff gifts three Vols game balls following Tennessee's win over the Gamecocks

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee offense came out firing against South Carolina, putting up a remarkable point total of 28 in the first quarter for the second straight week. At half, the Vols led 38-7, and a blowout looked like a certainty.

However, the Vols came out flat in the second half, and the Gamecocks threatened to make it interesting. Tennessee held on though, winning 45-20 to give head coach Josh Heupel his first SEC win in Knoxville.

Three Vols were key in Tennessee's home win, and their performances have earned them game balls from the VR2 staff.

Offense: Hendon Hooker

Tennessee starting quarterback delivered for the Vols in a big way for the Vols' first home SEC win on the year. In the first quarter, Hooker had 164 yards passing and three scores alone. The Virgina Tech transfer senior threw for 225 yards on 17 completions for three scores to finish the afternoon, using his legs as well with 20 trots for 66 yards and six. Hooker has the firmest grasp on the quarterback position anyone has had so far this year, and his comfort in pocket, accuracy and overall poise have grown as the season has progressed.

Hooker's performance saw him continue his connections with wideouts JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. as the two receivers combined for seven catches for 142 yards and two scores against the Gamecocks.

Hooker will look to successfully lead the Vols offense yet again in Neyland next Saturday night against Ole Miss.

Honorable Mention: Tiyon Evans

Defense: Brandon Turnage

Tennessee was without leading tackler Theo Jackson against South Carolina, as the senior did not see the field in Week 6. Additionally, reserve STAR Doneiko Slaughter was inactive, so Brandon Turnage had an opportunity to get significant playing time.

And take advantage of that he did.

The Alabama transfer DB led the Vols in tackles with 14, seven of them being solo and two for a loss as the redshirt sophomore was all over the field making plays against the Gamecocks.

Tennessee's secondary depth continues to impress, something that will be key with tougher SEC offenses remaining on the schedule.

Honorable Mention: Jeremy Banks

Special Teams: Velus Jones Jr.

Tennessee's special teams have been a bright spot in their game this year, as Mike Ekeler's unit has continued to make plays week in and week out. This week, talented wideout and punt returner Velus Jones Jr. delivered yet again with hard runs to set Tennessee up with good field position, a significant reason the Vols were able to put points up rather quickly so early. Velus finished the day with two punts returned for 33 yards, and both times he returned a punt Tennessee scored on that drive.

It is worth noting that the senior wideout had a great day on offense as well, catching six passes for 103 yards and score.

Jones Jr. has been growing his connection with Hendon Hooker every week, and the duo will look to keep it going next week against Ole Miss.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and newest addition to the team, Trenton on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.