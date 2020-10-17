Game Balls: Kentucky

The Vols had not lost to Kentucky in Neyland Stadium since 1984. After a 34-7 trouncing by the Wildcats, that streak is over for the Vols. Tennessee was doomed by crushing offensive mistakes, a non-existent passing game, and an exhausted defense in the second half. The Tennessee loss was a crushing one, to a team the Vols expect to beat. What should have been a winnable game turned into a Kentucky rout as the Vols had a disastrous day from their quarterback position. Turning the ball over four times is almost a death sentence in the SEC, and it turned out to be one for the Vols today. That was compounded by the fact that the Wildcats cashed two of those turnovers in on defensive touchdowns. This was a disastrous day for the Vols and an embarrassing loss in a game they were favored to win. They fall to 2-2 with Alabama coming to town next week. Still, there were a few bright spots for Tennessee today, and they will be recognized with this week's game balls.

Offense: Eric Gray

Gray was far and away the most effective weapon for the Tennessee offense on what was an extremely frustrating day. Despite running into the teeth of a stiff Kentucky defense that was loading the box to stop the run they knew was coming, Gray managed 128 yards on the ground. Gray averaged over 5 yards per carry against a good defense that knew he was getting the ball. Gray was the workhorse for the best Tennessee drive of the day, which featured 11 straight runs before his backfield mate Ty Chandler cashed in for a touchdown. Gray also had three receptions for 20 yards, and was open for solid gains on one of Jarrett Guarantano's interceptions, as well as on the one thrown by J.T. Shrout. In truth, Gray, Chandler, and the Tennessee offensive line did about as much as could be asked or expected of them on this game. The Tennessee running game was effective against stacked boxes, the line blocked well, and the backs presented themselves as viable receiving targets. All this was overshadowed by abysmal quarterback play and back breaking mistakes from that position.

Defense: Henry To'oto’o

The sophomore leader for the Volunteer defense left it all on the field against the Wildcats. He came up with 8 total tackles and a sack of Terry Wilson early in the game. To'oto’o flew to the football all day, whether it was working sideline to sideline to run Kentucky ball carriers down, or reading the Kentucky offense to get downhill and attack gaps. To'oto’o made plays all over the field, arriving with authority, tackling well, and ending plays when he made contact. Even when the sophomore linebacker didn't make the tackle, he played his assignments well and forced Kentucky ball carriers back to his teammates to clean up. To'oto’o continues to show that he understands the wider defense and where he fits into it. He shows confidence directing his teammates, making plays himself, and becoming the face of the Volunteer defensive unit.

Special Teams: Velus Jones Jr.

Jones didn't have any huge plays today in the return game, but he was solid when he did make returns. Each return it feels as if Jones is just a step or two from making something big happen. When the Tennessee offense was stymied by their own mistakes, Jones kept making attempts to return kicks, trying to give his team a spark with his talents. That kind of effort and leadership will be important for Tennessee if they want to rebound and turn this season around after two consecutive losses. Jones may have arrived as a grad transfer, but he looks to have an attitude of leadership, as well as being a player trying to turn the tide with his play. His efforts didn’t go unnoticed, and I feels like a matter of time before they pay off.