Grade Report: How Tennessee Grades In Their Win Against Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide in convincing fashion over the weekend. The defense was dominant in the game, but the offense had several key players perform as well. Though the offense settled for many field goals, they were able to move the ball effectively. This is how each position group performed.

Quarterback: B+

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

George MacIntyre’s stats do not tell the whole story of his performance. He had numerous scrambles to keep plays alive and consistently found the open man. MacIntyre did have an interception and though the throw was not perfect it should have still been caught. MacIntyre had a good outing, and every Tennessee fan should be excited about his performance.

Running Backs: A+

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) celebrates scoring a touchdown during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The running backs had a phenomenal game, largely due to DeSean Bishop having another dominant game. He once again eclipsed the 30-carry mark and totaled 159 yards on 32 carries. That was good for right under 5 yards per carry. Overall, the run game was able to keep the clock running while also being extremely effective.

Offensive Line: C+

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) smokes a cigar after a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The offensive line simply did their job. There were times they let up pressure, but that is going to happen against a team like Alabama. I thought the blocking had more trouble in the red zone, and they had a couple of bad penalties. Overall solid work by the group, but the red zone takes them down just a notch.

Tight Ends: B

Tennessee tight end DaSaahn Brame (7) is tackled in front of football coach Josh Heupel during a college football game against Alabama on Oct. 17, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The tight ends did their job in the run game, but the big highlights, good and bad, were from DaSaahn Brame. Brame did have a couple of passes hit his hands that he was unable to catch. On the other hand, he had a 26-yard catch and other key moments. Brame overall had a good game and mixed with the run game the tight end group grades well.

Wide Receivers: A

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs with the ball during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The wide receiver position group is headlined by Mike Matthews, who once again had a dominant game. He accounted for 7 catches for 85 yards. He also had numerous great plays blocking for his other pass catchers and running backs. Matthews is a star. The others also did their job and produced as a whole. They were reliable and constantly winning their battles.

Defensive Line: A+

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) and Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably the best position group in the nation is the Volunteers' defensive line. They are exceptional and once again dominated the game. Their consistent plays in short yardage gave life to the team and the fans. Their impact cannot be overstated.

Linebackers: A

Oct 3, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) reacts after recovering a fumble against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Linebackers did their jobs extremely well, as did the whole defense, to be fair. They were in great spots to limit plays and made things difficult in the middle of the field on both runs and passes. Tennessee’s linebacker group might not get the attention at the defensive line, but they are consistently in the mix.

Defensive Backs: A+

Tennessee defensive backs Dejuan Lane (10) and Kayin Lee (14) celebrate after Lee intercepted a pass during a college football game against Alabama on Oct. 17, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defensive backs played a sensational game. They were plastered on the Alabama receivers all game long and consistently made things difficult for Alabama. Dejuan Lane was a star once again, racking up an interception, fumble recovery, 1 pass deflection, and 1.5 tackles for loss. Lane might have been the star, but the whole group played exceptionally.

Special Teams: B

Tennessee place kicker Cooper Ranvier (28) kicks a field goal during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The special teams for Tennessee were great except for one huge play. If it were not for the touching of a punt leading to Alabama getting the ball back, this group would, at minimum, get an A. Special teams cannot be making those mistakes, though. Cooper Ranvier had a great game, hitting all 4 of his field goals with a long of 41.

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