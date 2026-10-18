What We Learned From Tennessee's Dominant Win vs. Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteers have defeated one of their biggest rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is now the third straight meeting in Knoxville that the Vols have come away victorious. After many years of this game causing so much pain for Volunteers fans, it has turned into one that brings joy. This game is massive not only for the fans, but also for the Vols' season.

George MacIntyre Is Ready for Big Game Football

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into just his second start of his career, there was a big question mark about whether George MacIntyre would be able to manage the pressure in such a big game. That is an emphatic yes. He handled the game with poise and was able to lead the Vols down the field routinely. Now there were some issues in the red zone, but those were not all on him. The Vols' offense looked the most competent they have been against a quality opponent all season, and MacIntyre deserves some credit.

The Home Town Kid is Truly a Tennessee Legend

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) takes a photo with fans after a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Growing up in Knoxville, Tennessee, and then becoming the catalyst for the Vols beating Alabama is something many kids dream. For DeSean Bishop, it is a reality. He once again was the biggest driving force in the Vols' offense. He has proven he can be relied on in any situation. Yet another game with over 30 carries, he is a workhorse back that should be at the top of opposing defenses' game plans.

The Defense Is Championship Worthy

Tennessee defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam (2) and Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols' defense has been flat-out dominant all year long, and this game might have been their most impressive showing. From the first drive to the last, the defense stunted Alabama’s offense. The Crimson Tide were unable to get anything going all game long. The Volunteers' defensive line, especially, has once again shown they might be the best line in the country. Their impact is always the first thing that jumps out in any Volunteers game.

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