How Tennessee's Big Win vs Alabama Changes the Season

Tennessee has pulled off the upset against their bitter rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide. This marks the third straight matchup in Neyland Stadium in which the Vols have been victorious. The Third Saturday in October was king for the Vols this season as they dominated their rivals 26-10. This win is massive for Tennessee’s season.

Tennessee is in Prime Position to Make the College Football Playoff

Cigar smoke floats in the air as Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) celebrates after a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols have been perceived to be right on the bubble of the College Football Playoffs, but this big win will catapult them in the AP Poll and give them respect when the CFP rankings do eventually come out. Tennessee had been lacking a big win this year, but this one is a resume builder that will carry weight.

The Win Also Keeps the Vols in the SEC Title Race

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs with the ball during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This win also helps the Vols in the SEC and keeps them right in the mix for the conference championship game. It has been a long time since Tennessee claimed the SEC title, so giving themselves a chance would be a big step for the program.

Tennessee still has several difficult games on the schedule. That presents two opportunities. The Vols can either continue to build their resume and become one of the best teams in the country. On the other hand, if the Vols drop one or two more games, their position and even playoff chances could dwindle. Historically, teams need two losses or fewer to make the playoffs. Beating Alabama not only gives the Vols a big win for their resume but allows them to keep the wiggle room for at least a little bit longer.

Looking Across the Nation

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) smokes a cigar after a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This win is massive for Tennessee, any way you look at it. The win only continues to get bigger when you look at how things are shaping up across the country. Georgia has suffered a loss to the Auburn Tigers, a team Tennessee beat. Then Ohio State defeated Indiana. Texas has also suffered another loss to Florida. Top 10 teams are suffering a lot of losses, which gives Tennessee even more opportunities to stack their resume up against others and move up.

Tennessee has high hopes for the season, and if this performance is any indication, the Vols are a force to be reckoned with.

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