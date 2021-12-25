Happy Holidays From Tennessee Athletics

See how several Tennessee sports social media pages wished a happy holiday to Vol Nation:

Vol Football

Head coach Josh Heupel also wished everyone a Merry Christmas via his Twitter account.

Vol Hoops

Tennessee Basketball decided to use a little word play when getting into the holiday spirits as well as using an iconic quote from a popular Christmas film.

Lady Vol Hoops

The Lady Vols shared a piece of their holiday tradition: buying gifts for their adopted family and celebrating the holiday season around a Christmas tree with a holiday movie in the background.

Harper and many Lady Vols speak on the tradition and share some experiences of this year's tradition below.

Vol Baseball

Vol Soccer

Christmas presents a unique day for Tennessee soccer, as star player Jaida Thomas' birthday is on the 25th.

Vol Volleyball

Vol Tennis

Vol Swimming and Diving

Vol Golf

Vol Softball

Vol Track and Field/Cross Country

And from the Volunteer Country family to you and yours, happy holidays and Merry Christmas!

