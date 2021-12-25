Skip to main content
    December 25, 2021
    Happy Holidays From Tennessee Athletics

    Author:

    See how several Tennessee sports social media pages wished a happy holiday to Vol Nation:

    Vol Football

    Head coach Josh Heupel also wished everyone a Merry Christmas via his Twitter account. 

    Vol Hoops

    Tennessee Basketball decided to use a little word play when getting into the holiday spirits as well as using an iconic quote from a popular Christmas film.

    Lady Vol Hoops

    The Lady Vols shared a piece of their holiday tradition: buying gifts for their adopted family and celebrating the holiday season around a Christmas tree with a holiday movie in the background. 

    Harper and many Lady Vols speak on the tradition and share some experiences of this year's tradition below. 

    Vol Baseball

    Vol Soccer

    Christmas presents a unique day for Tennessee soccer, as star player Jaida Thomas' birthday is on the 25th.

    Vol Volleyball

    Vol Tennis

    Vol Swimming and Diving

    Vol Golf

    Vol Softball

    Vol Track and Field/Cross Country

    And from the Volunteer Country family to you and yours, happy holidays and Merry Christmas!

