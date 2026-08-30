Hendon Hooker Receives Shocking and Unfortunate News Despite Things Looking Positive

Tennessee Football legend Hendon Hooker looked to have made the Tennessee Titans' 53-man roster, but that wouldn't be the case. The former Volunteer quarterback was going to survive a crowded quarterback room to earn his spot on the roster after it seemed he notably beat out former Kentucky Wildcat and 2nd-round pick Will Levis to make the roster.

Just one day before the 53-man rosters needed to be finalized, Hooker had to make the most of his opportunities against the Chicago Bears in the preseason. Hooker took advantage of the opportunity by playing sound football and making one highlight run that reminded every Vols fan of his time at the University of Tennessee. Even that wasn't enough, as news was released that he would be waived, leaving the Titans with just two rostered gunslingers.

What It Means for Hendon Hooker’s Career

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (16) runs against Chicago safety Anthony Johnson Jr. (26) during their preseason game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hooker was a 3rd-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions and served as their backup for two seasons before being waived in 2025. After being waived, Hooker made stops with the Carolina Panthers and New York Jets practice squads last season.

Many were speculating that Hooker would once again be fighting for his NFL life and be cut from the Titans' roster, which is exactly what happened. Hooker’s NFL career has not gone how many have hoped, but he still could make the team, even if it's as a practice squad player.

Hooker has only appeared in three games over his NFL career, registering just nine pass attempts. All of these came in 2024 as a member of the Lions, serving as Jared Goff's backup. Hooker has yet to throw his first official NFL touchdown.

Hooker will look to rejuvenate his career in the same state that made him a household name, assuming the Titans decide to at least bring him back to their practice squad. Although at this moment, nothing is confirmed for his future.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.