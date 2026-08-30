Rams' Super Bowl Odds Skyrocket With Aaron Donald Officially Set to Return

The Los Angeles Rams just got even scarier ahead of Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Aaron Donald, one of the greatest defensive players of all time, is coming out of retirement to return to the Rams on a one-year, $20 million deal (with incentives up to $30 million), according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Donald has not played since the 2023 season, but he'll team up with Myles Garrett on a loaded L.A. defense.

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He’s back: Rams star Aaron Donald is coming out of retirement and returning to the Rams on a one-year, $20M deal that with incentives could be worth up to $30M, per @rapsheet and me.



After two seasons away, Donald now will join forces with Myles Garrett, giving the… pic.twitter.com/LO2SoKHFwG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2026

The move to add Donald has shot the Rams' Super Bowl odds to new heights at DraftKings Sportsbook. L.A. was already the favorite, but it has moved to +500 to win the Super Bowl (down from +550) after adding Donald to the roster.

Donald retired from playing after the 2023 campaign, seemingly ending on the greatest careers ever by a defensive player. An eight-time First Team All-Pro, Donald (now 35) walked away from the game after recording eight sacks and earning yet another All-Pro nod in 2023. If he can find that form in any way in 2026, the Rams are going to be nearly impossible to deal with up front.

Still, earlier this month, Christian Cipollini, a Senior Trading Manager for BetMGM told Sports Illustrated that Donald's impact would tough to price.

“Donald is also 35 and has been out of football for a couple years,” Cipollini said. “It is hard to say what impact he would have on the field.”

Clearly, DraftKings believes Donald will have some impact, moving the Rams to even bigger favorites to win the Super Bowl. The move also dropped the Seattle Seahawks back to +1200 to win the Super Bowl (from +1100), a sign that oddsmakers believe the Rams will win the NFC West this season.

The Donald of old was one of the best players in league history on the defensive side of the ball, picking up 111.0 sacks in 154 games (150 starts) while also recording 176 tackles for loss.

A combination of him and Garrett up front is going to be a nightmare for opposing offenses, even if Donald starts the season on a snap count.

The Rams are the favorite to win the Super Bowl, NFC and NFC West while Donald is now fourth in the odds to win Comeback Player of the Year at +750.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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