Volunteer Country

Hendon Hooker Recognized Among Top SEC QBs

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker received recognition as one of the top SEC quarterbacks of the past decade from SEC Network.

Evan Crowell

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker looks for an open receiver against Missouri on Nov. 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. Syndication The Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker looks for an open receiver against Missouri on Nov. 12, 2022 in Knoxville, Tenn. Syndication The Knoxville News Sentinel / Saul Young / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker received recognition as one of the top SEC quarterbacks of the past decade from SEC Network.

Former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker revived football for a university that longed for it. The current Detroit Lions backup served two years as the starter for the Volunteers after transferring from Virginia Tech. He was an ideal match for head coach Josh Heupel, who was searching for the first quarterback he would attach himself to at his new school.

The Volunteers are now 20-6 over the past two seasons, consistently raise their recruiting standard, and are poised to make a run at the College Football Playoff this season. Much of that ascension can be attributed to Hooker's accomplishments during his time at the University of Tennessee. SEC Network recognized his impact when ranking the top SEC quarterbacks of the past decade.

Hooker came in at No. 9 on the list. He amassed 6,080 passing yards and 58 touchdowns against just five interceptions in 24 appearances with the Volunteers. Hooker was known for creating big plays while also protecting the football and smoothly running one of the most explosive attacks in the country. He won SEC Offensive Player of the Year during his final season, earning consensous first-team all-conference honors and earning a third-team All-American bid from the Associated Press.

Other Tennessee News:

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

Published
Evan Crowell

EVAN CROWELL

Evan Crowell is the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Volunteer Country, serving as a beat reporter covering football, basketball, and recruiting. He previously worked as the lead publisher of Sports Illustrated-FanNation's Gamecocks Digest.

Home/Football