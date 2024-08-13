Hendon Hooker Recognized Among Top SEC QBs

The Top 10 SEC QBs of the Last Decade (per SEC Network)



1. Joe Burrow 🐯

2. Jayden Daniels 🐯

3. Tua Tagovailoa 🐘

4. Dak Prescott 🔔

5. Bryce Young 🐘

6. Stetson Bennett 🐶

7. Jalen Hurts 🐘

8. Jake Fromm 🐶

9. Hendon Hooker 🍊

10. Mac Jones 🐘



