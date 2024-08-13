Hendon Hooker Recognized Among Top SEC QBs
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker received recognition as one of the top SEC quarterbacks of the past decade from SEC Network.
Former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker revived football for a university that longed for it. The current Detroit Lions backup served two years as the starter for the Volunteers after transferring from Virginia Tech. He was an ideal match for head coach Josh Heupel, who was searching for the first quarterback he would attach himself to at his new school.
The Volunteers are now 20-6 over the past two seasons, consistently raise their recruiting standard, and are poised to make a run at the College Football Playoff this season. Much of that ascension can be attributed to Hooker's accomplishments during his time at the University of Tennessee. SEC Network recognized his impact when ranking the top SEC quarterbacks of the past decade.
Hooker came in at No. 9 on the list. He amassed 6,080 passing yards and 58 touchdowns against just five interceptions in 24 appearances with the Volunteers. Hooker was known for creating big plays while also protecting the football and smoothly running one of the most explosive attacks in the country. He won SEC Offensive Player of the Year during his final season, earning consensous first-team all-conference honors and earning a third-team All-American bid from the Associated Press.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.