How to Watch, Listen: No. 24 Tennessee @ No. 17 Pitt

No. 24 Tennessee is set to take on No. 17 Pittsburgh in Acrisure Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET in what is the Vols' farthest road contest of the season. 

The second installment of the Johnny Majors Classic is a big one for Tennessee, as the Vols narrowly lost 41-33 last year, and this game serves as the first Top-25 matchup of the Josh Heupel era. 

Information on how to watch and listen the marquee game between the Big Orange and the Panthers is below.

How to Watch

ABC; 3:30 p.m. ET

––Sean McDonough (PxP), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Molly McGrath (sideline) have the call. 

How to Listen

Tennessee's official radio broadcast on the Vol Network (Local: WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.1) over 64 stations across the state of Tennessee and the southeast, UTsports.com, the Tennessee Athletics App, SiriusXM (Sirius Ch. 138, XM Ch. 190, Internet Ch. 961) and the Varsity App. 

Live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​ and the Official Gameday App.

Bob Kesling (PxP), Pat Ryan (analyst) and Brent Hubbs (analyst) will call the action, with Kasey Funderburg handling sideline duties. The Big Orange Countdown pregame show begins at 1:30 p.m. ET.

