How To Watch, Listen: Tennessee Volunteers vs Pitt Panthers

How to watch and listen to the "Johnny Majors Classic" between Pitt and Tennessee

Tennessee will host its second game of the season this Saturday in Neyland Stadium in a matchup against the Pitt Panthers. The showdown dubbed "The Johnny Majors Classic" will honor the legendary head coach, who had such a important impact at each school, including his time as a player at Tennessee.

Here is how you can watch and/or listen to the game:

Game 2: Tennessee Volunteers vs Pitt Panthers



Date: Saturday, Sept. 11



Time: 12:00 p.m. ET



Location: Knoxville, Tennessee



Stadium: Neyland Stadium



TV: ESPN



Online Streaming: Fubo TV



Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​

