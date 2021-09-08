September 8, 2021
How To Watch, Listen: Tennessee Volunteers vs Pitt Panthers

How to watch and listen to the "Johnny Majors Classic" between Pitt and Tennessee
Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee will host its second game of the season this Saturday in Neyland Stadium in a matchup against the Pitt Panthers. The showdown dubbed "The Johnny Majors Classic" will honor the legendary head coach, who had such a important impact at each school, including his time as a player at Tennessee.

Here is how you can watch and/or listen to the game:

Game 2: Tennessee Volunteers vs Pitt Panthers

Date: Saturday, Sept. 11

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Stadium: Neyland Stadium

TV: ESPN

Online Streaming: Fubo TV

Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99.  and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com

