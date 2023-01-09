Jalin Hyatt, Hendon Hooker Among CFB Royalty

Tennessee had one of the most potent offensive duos in 2022. Quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt frequently connected, leading the most explosive offense in college football.

The Volunteer stars racked up postseason accolades and recognition and are surefire NFL Draft prospects. The two received praise from ESPN recently, as the worldwide leader named them top 100 college players from the previous season.

In fact, the duo both made the top 15. Hyatt came in at No. 6 behind several integral names, such as Caleb Williams, CJ Stroud, Jalen Carter, Bijan Robinson, and Bryce Young. Here is what they had to say about Hyatt's electric play:

"The junior from Irmo, South Carolina, wasn't on a lot of peoples' radars at the start of the season. A year ago, he started only one game and caught 21 passes. But he wasted no time making his presence felt this year, taking Tennessee's first offensive play of the season 23 yards for a touchdown. He ended up leading the SEC in receiving yards (1,267) and broke the school record for single-season touchdown receptions (15)."

Hooker came in at No. 12, the fifth quarterback on the list. Williams, Stroud, Young, and TCU quarterback Max Duggan finished before him. Three of those players attended the Heisman ceremony in New York, with Williams winning it.

While Hooker didn't win the Heisman, ESPN noted he had an excellent shot at the award before a late-season loss to South Carolina. The game derailed Tennessee's playoff hopes, and an ACL injury sidelined Hooker for the season.

Nonetheless, he had one of the best quarterback seasons by a Vol in the new millennium. Hooker routinely put his offense in positions to succeed, and his draft position should reflect such.

"Before a late-season injury sidelined him, Hooker was the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy after a magical season in which he completed 70% of his throws, tossed 27 touchdowns and threw just two picks, knocking off LSU and Alabama in the process. Hooker's Total QBR of 89.4 was second nationally during the regular season."

