What Jaylen Wright's Return Means For Tennessee

The Volunteer Club has greatly assisted Tennessee in recent days. They inked deals with several football players, including running back Jaylen Wright.

After a fantastic season, there were murmurs that Wright may enter the transfer portal to look elsewhere. His new deal erases any of that fear and keeps a big playmaker in Knoxville.

Wright amassed 875 rushing yards and ten touchdowns on six yards per carry this season. While the stats look pleasing, his impact exceeded the box score.

He has a compact frame and strong lower body mechanics, but his patience separates Wright from other shifty backs. When ball carriers have elite speed, they tend to get over their skis and run into tacklers.

Not Wright. He does an excellent job of staying level down the line of scrimmage, keeping his shoulders square to his offensive linemen. Wright waits, waits, and waits before picking his spot and exploding through the hole.

Many running backs pigeonhole themselves in modern offenses. Few can read keys, catch passes, and maintain form in pass protection, leaving the three-down back almost nonexistent.

Wright is the rare player who combines these elements at a young age. It became apparent that he would garner touches this year, and he made the most of them when he got them.

Tennessee loses many playmakers this offseason, namely quarterback Hendon Hooker and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. While the Volunteers likely rebound and find others to generate explosive plays, finding those candidates will be difficult.

Wright is the No. 1 option at this point for Tennessee. A successful running game will prove essential as they attempt to incorporate a new quarterback into the offensive system next season.

This is the type of player that can cover up some early flaws. Wright can negate poor reads and bad decisions by winning with his eyes and speed, as he did several times throughout the season.

While Wright's athleticism gets the attention, he proved impressive in the red zone this season. He has the determination and lower-body drive to push through defenders at the goal line and score.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.