Tennessee Football Defeats Alabama in Massive Rivalry Contest

The Tennessee Volunteers played against the Alabama Crimson Tide in what would be viewed as one of the better games of the season ahead of kickoff.

Tennessee Defeats Alabama

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) hands the ball off to Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers started the game on the offensive side of the ball. This was something that the fans didn't exactly want to happen, but to say that this was the Vols best offensive drive against an SEC opponent would be completely fair, although the Vols only finished the game with three points.

Tennessee would then face a tough Alabama offense, but they would force a quick fumble, as Jeremiah Telander forced a fumble, and Tyree Weathersby scooped it. This was great for the Vols offensive group, although they didn't walk away with a touchdown, and would once again finish the drive with just three points.

The Vols would then find a way to hit another field goal, jumping out to a 9-0 lead. This didn't hold up very long, though, as Alabama would score with a rushing touchdown for Keelon Russell.

Fast forward to the end of the half, and the score was 12-10 in favor of the Tennessee Volunteers, but they would have no choice but to kick to begin the third quarter.

After a great defensive stand for the Vols, Tennessee had 60 yards to drive if they wanted to score, and that is exactly what they did. Any guesses on who scored? DeSean Bishop, who else? Bishop was a workhorse on his first drive of the third quarter, and he helped extend the lead for the Vols. This gave the Vols some much-needed cushion if they wanted to walk away with the win against a team that had been their weakness for much of the 2000s, 2010s, and even the 2020s. In the moment, this felt game-changing.

And when the Vols needed the defense the most, they showed up, forcing the Alabama Crimson Tide to put the ball back in the Vols' hands. Now, this didn't mean that the game was over, but if the Vols scored, the game would feel a whole lot lopsided.

Unfortunately for the Vols, they would have to punt, and Alabama would open up the fourth quarter with the ball at their own 12. The Vols still led by nine points at the time. on that drive, the Vols forced a punt, and things were looking healthy and solid for the Vols at that point.

The Vols would find room to score yet again, and they would eventually win the game. The final score of the contest was 26-10.

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