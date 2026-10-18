Tennessee Football Receives Significant Jump in AP Poll Rankings After Win vs. Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteers have defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, as they won the contest by a score of 26-10. In fact, the Tennessee Volunteers football team has won the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide for three straight seasons inside Neyland Stadium. This is a victory the Vols have been chasing all season, and a tone-setter for the remainder of the season.

Prior to this game, Tennessee ranked as the No. 14 team in the country. They played against Alabama, which was ranked as the No. 6 team in the country, and were successful in winning, which almost guaranteed a one-spot jump at minimum, but what is also worth noting is that many teams ahead of the Vols were defeated in their games on Saturday. Here are each of the teams who were defeated in a contest that were ranked ahead of the Vols.

Teams Who Were Defeated Ahead of the Vols

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) speaks with ESPN after a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

• Georgia (No. 1)

• Notre Dame (No. 2)

• Indiana (No. 5)

• Alabama (No. 6)

• Texas (No. 7)

• Missouri (No. 13)

Tennessee's New Ranking

Cigar smoke floats in the air as Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) celebrates after a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This would mean that the Vols should realistically jump up a good bit, and that is exactly what they did. The Vols received their new ranking on Sunday, and they are now ranked as the No. 11 team in the country. This means that the Vols are currently in a spot in which they should be considered for a college football playoff run and are in prime position to be in it. They would indeed be in the playoffs if the season ended today.

Now that the Vols have won, they have to turn their focus to South Carolina, which is something that Josh Heupel said following the victory late on Saturday night.

“Just want to start by saying thanks to our fans. Knew it would be, but elite atmosphere. Part of the game for four quarters. Phenomenal atmosphere, great win. There's defense suffocating elite performance. Really proud of those guys. They handled adversity, sudden change extremely well. Great performance by them and as a team found a way to win against a good football team and really proud of our guys. So, enjoy this one tonight and then start getting better tomorrow.”

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.