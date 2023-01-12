Joey Halzle Gets First Chance To Show Recruits His Vision

If you have not noticed, Tennessee is set to host many blue-chip recruits visiting this weekend. The Volunteers will be putting on their junior day, a monumental opportunity for this coaching staff.

This is their first chance to lay on an on-field recruiting pitch to a recruiting class for a calendar year. The pitch to the 2022 and 2023 groups was a projection; come here and be a part of the climb.

Moving forward, the pitch is to come to be part of something great. Tennessee ended the season as a consensus top-10 team everywhere you looked, which should translate to the recruiting trail.

Offensive coordinator Joey Halzle will be an integral part of their offensive plans. He was recently promoted to that spot after former offensive coordinator Alex Golesh left for the USF head coaching job.

Prospects are intrigued by what the Volunteers are doing offensively. The message from the 2022 season was clear: if you want to put up monster offensive numbers, come to Knoxville.

However, the first question these high schoolers ask is, what does a Halzle offense look like? What are the similarities and differences? Can he be diverse schematically? Maximize his talent?

Halzle's concern is to prove that on the field, but we must wait eight months before finding a concrete answer. For now, he has to impress recruits with attitude, energy, and his plan.

Early returns seem positive. The orange and white are buzzing about what he brings to the table, but it's now time to show the next generation of future Volunteers what he can do for them.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.