Kaleb Beasley Named All-American

Tennessee has shown a commitment to recruiting in-state players. That approach hasn't changed in the 2024 class, and some of their prospects are already making national news.

Corner commit Kaleb Beasley has many translatable skills. He is one of the most complete defensive backs in the class, and MaxPreps recently named him a junior All-American.

He plays for Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. Lipscomb is one of the top programs in the country, and Beasley played a pivotal role in their success this season, according to MaxPreps.

"The 2024 Tennessee commit was a quarterback's worst nightmare in 2022. He picked off nine passes for the No. 13 team in the final MaxPreps Top 25."

He is comfortable playing quarters, Cover-2, and man coverage. Lipscomb didn't play a ton of Cover-3 in his junior season, but he played some of it to begin his high school career.

In different defensive calls, you must adjust your tracking and steps accordingly. Beasley knows what routes to take to the football when it's in the air and how to play receivers when going from man to zone.

Beasley catches the ball with his hands away from his body, which will be helpful when fighting SEC wideouts. To generate turnovers in college, you must win 50-50 balls, which Beasley is more than capable of doing.

