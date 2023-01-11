Fred Gaskin Is Down To 8

Fred Gaskin is one of the top athletes in America. He hails from Ocala, Florida, and recently released his top eight schools.

Gaskin will focus on Tennessee, Florida State, Alabama, Ole Miss, Penn State, Colorado, Michigan State, and Auburn. The Seminoles are considered the leader for Gaskin, but that may change in the coming months.

He plays for Vanguard High School and slates as a college safety. Gaskin stands 5-11 and 175 lbs.and has quick speed from the second level. He hasn't visited Knoxville in person, but should change soon.

On3's Chad Simmons conducted an interview with Gaskin after he narrowed down his recruitment. Gaskin noted that while he hasn't met them in person, he likes the coaching staff and their energy.

"I can’t say yet how they are in person, but through text and talking to them on the phone, they really like me as a player. And they tell me about their scheme and how I would fit into the defense, and I feel like I can trust them as a coaching staff."

Tennessee is beginning to push their chips in on the 2024 class. They have made several top lists and are hosting a junior day this weekend.

