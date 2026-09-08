Tennessee Vols linebacker Arion Carter has changed the narrative, turning his unfortunate situation into one that will do a lot of good. Carter was suspended for the first game of the season after taking $427 during the NFL draft process before withdrawing his name.

Even though Carter paid that back in full, the NCAA still suspended him. Carter has announced that he will now donate $427 for every tackle he gets this season. Obviously, this will add up to a pretty penny; Carter had a total of 76 tackles last season.

Josh Heupel Reacts to Arion Carter's Heartfelt Pledge

Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) and linebacker Edwin Spillman (13) celebrate during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think it’s indicative of who he is, right? He’s passionate about a cause for multiple reasons. Obviously, his girlfriend, but his family history, as well. A guy that cares about community. So, I think it’s indicative of who he is as a person. The dollar amount certainly keeps the story alive,” Heupel said.

The words from Heupel did not end there, as he continued to lather on the praise for his Linebacker. After hearing what Coach Heupel has to say about Carter, it is no surprise how loved he is in this locker room.

Josh Huepel Continued to Have High Praise for Arion Carter

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Arion Carter (7) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Young guy that came in was very mature, very focused. He’s grown tremendously as a football player, as a leader. You look at his success off the field, that’s in our community, it’s graduating with honors, how much of an impact he has inside of our program. He represents everything that’s good about college football. It certainly represents everything, the right way,” Heupel said.

In a time when players constantly transfer, Carter will play in his 4th year at the University of Tennessee. His willingness to stay and continue to build the program and his game has been a big reason fans have loved him throughout his career.

With each day that passes, we are getting a closer look at why the program and his teammates cherish him so much. Every program needs a leader and someone who is an example. All indications point to Carter being that for the Vols.

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