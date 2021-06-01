JuCo CB Roterius Torrence De-commits from Tennessee

After committing to Tennessee at the end of last month, the junior college standout corner has de-committed from the Vols

Torrence announced his decision to de-commit moments ago via Twitter

The highly coveted junior college cornerback committed to Tennessee in late May, as Torrence announced via Twitter. The Hutchinson C.C. had told the VR2 staff that the coaches on Rocky Top were what led to his decision to commit, highlighting Secondary Coach Martinez's straightforward approach and experience with the position.

Torrence had been on the radar of many teams, including Auburn, Oregon, and Nebraska. Despite feeling that Rocky Top could be a place he could call home, Torrence has made a decision he feels is best for him and his family.

Tennessee takes a loss with Torrence de-committing, but the Vols secondary is still in good hands with seniors Trevon Flowers and Alontae Taylor, high upside freshman Christian Charles, and recent Auburn transfer Kamal Hadden.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.