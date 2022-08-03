Just In: Vols Add Veteran Transfer RB Dixon

Former Clemson and West Virginia transfer running back Lyn-J Dixon has a new home on Rocky Top, he announced on Instagram. The veteran ball carrier went through Spring at West Virginia, but entered the transfer portal shortly after, despite having a solid spring for the Mountaineers and having expectations of getting carries this fall. Dixon is expected to join Tennessee tomorrow, per sources.

Dixon visited Tennessee over the weekend as the Vols made the decision to make a late add following Len’Neth Whitehead’s season-ending injury.

During his time at Clemson, Dixon played in 41 games, carrying the ball 218 times for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns. An impressive feat, considering most of that time was spent backing up eventual first-rounder Travis Etienne.

Dixon took the long route to get to Tennessee, considering he was initially committed to the Vols coming out of high school, before de-committing and choosing to sign with Clemson.

Dixon joins a backfield that features Jabari Small, Jaylen Wright, Justin Williams-Thomas, and Dylan Sampson.

The veteran presence gives Tennessee a reliable option that they can plug and play when needed, something they have looked for during this off-season, having courted multiple backs during the course of the off-season. They even looked into Dixon early on before he chose West Virginia.

Small and Wright should still be expected to be the 1-2 punch for the Vols entering the season, considering Dixon is just now able to join the team, but they both dealt with nagging injuries at times last fall, further solidifying the need to add a back like Dixon.

