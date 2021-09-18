Just In: Vols Without Multiple Key Players Against Tennessee Tech

It appears the Vols' will have multiple absences yet again in Week 3

Knoxville, Tenn.— After getting injured in the season opener against Bowling Green, Tennessee starting center Cooper Mays has not been on the field since. It appears the Knoxville native will sit out yet again in Week 3, as Mays is not dressed out or taking part in pregame warm-ups on the field.

"He's starting to get on the grass and be with us," Heupel said during Wednesday's SEC Coaches Teleconference. "Don't know that he will be completely cleared or it'll be the right thing to play him in this ball game. We'll get close to kick-off and make that determination."

Assuming Mays will officially be out for Tennessee's matchup against Tennessee Tech, expect to see Jerome Carvin slide to the center position and Ollie Lane take over left guard duties.

Tennessee will also be without starting linebacker Juwan Mitchell, key defensive lineman Da’Jon Terry, Starting running back Jabari Small, Defensive End Bryson Eason, and defensive lineman LaTrell Bumphus.

There is no indication for why Terry and Mitchell are out as they were both active at the end of last week’s game. Small has been working his way back from an injury sustained before halftime of last week’s game, and it is possible that Tennessee is looking to just rest him ahead of Florida.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

