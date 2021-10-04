Kickoff Time Announced for Ole Miss-Tennessee

The kickoff time for the Vols' Week 7 matchup has been made official

Now that Tennessee has knocked out their first two road matchups of the season, which also served as their first two SEC matchups of the season, the Vols will return to Neyland for Weeks 6 and 7 to host SEC opponents South Carolina and Ole Miss.

Tennessee and South Carolina will kickoff at 12 p.m. ET on October 9 as the two 3-2 squads will face off before Tennessee hosts Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss in Week 7.

Ole Miss and Tennessee will play for the first time in seven years, and the first time in Neyland since 2010. The Vols lead the all-time series 44-19-1, and the kickoff as well as broadcast time for the 65th all-time meeting between the Vols and the Rebels has been officially announced. (See tweet from Tennessee Football below):

It will be the first night game in Neyland since the opener against Bowling Green, as Lane Kiffin returns to Knoxville for the first time since leaving the Vols to take the USC head coaching job in January of 2010. Kiffin will take on first year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel in what should be a shootout and a great opportunity for Tennessee to assert themselves as a viable SEC force.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and newest addition to the team, Trenton on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.