Lane Kiffin Compares the Ole Miss Fan Base's Hate to Tennessee Volunteers Fans

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin compares the hostility he is experiencing from Ole Miss fans to his former program, the Tennessee Volunteers.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin is no stranger to criticisms and has a fairly long list of fan bases who are not a fan of his and there has been no shortage of criticisms throw his way by fans, as well as fellow coaches.

Kiffin's actions throughout his career have burned a handful of fan bases, with Ole Miss Rebels being the most recent to fall victim to his decisions. In the midst of a College Football Playoff run during the 2025 season, the coach elected to leave the Rebels to accept the head coaching position with the Tigers.

As expected, Ole Miss fans were furious at Kiffin's decision. The offseason has not extinguished this feud either, as Kiffin and Rebels fans have repeatedly mentioned one another through interviews and social media posts.

The ongoing tensions between the two parties has been well documented, and Kiffin has spoken on the reaction to his decision multiple times. The situation has now begun to draw comparisons to his former departure in Tennessee, a program that Kiffin also suddenly left many years ago for a different job.

But despite the similarities in circumstances, and the hostility that he received from the respective fan bases, Kiffin remains adamant that he feels Ole Miss fans hate him way more than Tennessee fans do.

Lane Kiffin Claims Ole Miss Fans Hate Him More Than Tennessee

Tennessee fans boo as Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin walks on the field before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football | Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite Kiffin's claims, the Volunteers have not been very welcoming to the former head coach. During a matchup in 2021 between Tennessee and Ole Miss, Volunteer fans threw objects such as golf balls, beer cans, and a mustard bottle in the coach's direction following a controversial call.

The moment has gone down in SEC history and does an excellent job at capturing just how disliked Kiffin is amongst certain fan bases.

The Volunteers will host their former coach once again this season, as the LSU Tigers travel to Neyland Stadium to take on Tennessee on Saturday, November 21st. A kickoff time and TV network for this matchup have yet to be decided.