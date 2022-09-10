Live Updates: No.24 Tennessee at No.17 Pitt

Tennessee and Pitt will now kickoff at 3:41 pm ET on ABC. The 24th-ranked Vols play their first ranked vs ranked matchup today as they take on the reigning ACC Champions. We will have live updates from the game available in this thread.

Active Score- Pitt-10, Tennessee-7

1st quarter

Drive seven: Tennessee starts on the 20 after the pick. The Vols gain a few yards on an out route to Jalin Hyatt to start the drive. On third down, Hooker converts with a long completion to Cedric Tillman. Back to back rushes from Jaylen Wright moves the sticks. A nice play action pass from Hooker to Warren moves the Vols to the one. Jabari Small cashes in the score.

Drive six: Aaron Beasley nearly gets home on a blitz. Slovis checks down and the Panthers rip a long gain. On play two, Jeremy Banks tips a ball into the air that ricochets to the Pitt tight end. A PI on McDonald puts Pitt into the red zone. Tennessee's Kamal Hadden tips the ball into the air in the end zone and Trevon Flowers intercepts. Aaron Beasley probably has the best drive of his career there. Was all over the field.

Drive five: Vols start on their own 25 yard line after the kick goes into the end zone. Two runs picks up a first down. Hooker completes a pass to Cedric Tillman on a slant to move the sticks again. A shifty run from Hendon Hooker is negated off a holding from Javontez Spraggins. Jaylen Wright has a nice rush to get the Vols in third and manageable. The Vols elect to go for it on 4th and three. A slant to Cedric Tillman is broken up and Pitt takes over on their own 39.

Drive four: Pitt takes play number one of the drive to the end zone on a 76-yard touchdown run from Israel Abanikanda.

Drive three: Tennessee starts on their own 25-yard line. Hendon Hooker throws a big pass to Princeton Fant that is dropped. A rush up the middle goes for zero yards. Pitt dials up a pressure and gets off the field. Brooks punt is fair caught and the Panthers will start on their own 24.

Drive two: Pitt starts at their own 45 after a short punt. Kamal Hadden gets the start at corner over Christian Charles. As Pitt drives, Tamarion McDonald makes a key TFL to put the Panthers behind the sticks for a 2nd and long situation. Tennessee has not been able to generate much pressure to this point. The Vols are able to get off the field after Mumpfield was unable to toe-tap in the back of the end zone. Pitt hits a field goal from 30 yards to go up 3-0.

Drive one: Vols receive the kick to start the contest. Gerald Mincey gets the start at left tackle. Vols go three and out to start the game. Hendon Hooker goes 1/3 for the first drive. Tennessee protected well during the first drive, but were unable to convert early chances.

Pre-Game

Pitt wins the toss and will defer to the second half. Vols get the football to start the game.

Gerald Mincey and Jeremiah Crawford both worked with the 1s at different times at left tackle.

Deslin Alexandre is available for Pitt after speculation that he would likely not be able to go. Appears Rodney Hammond Jr. is unavailable for Pitt. He was their leading rusher last week. Still awaiting official word.

Players Not Available For Tennessee- Juwan Mitchell, Kwauze Garland, and Dee Williams.

Kick Time Moved to 3:41 pm ET due to Penn State-Ohio running over.

