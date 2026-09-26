Live Updates: Tennessee Football vs. Texas

Please note that the live updates will come frequently, and in order to receive timely updates, we ask that you refresh the article. The scoreboard will be kept, while the updates throughout the game will begin with the first quarter, and we will work our way down the article until the end of the game. Also, make sure to stay tuned for all post-game content, such as post-game pressers, recaps, and other fun and unique articles you won't want to miss.

Live Updates: The Game is Set to Kickoff Minutes After Noon PM EDT

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The updates will begin the moment the Vols and Longhorns begin. Tune in at 12:00 PM EDT, although the game will begin minutes after the fact. Fans can expect a likely 12:10 kick.

Articles Worth Reading Before

Pre-Game Information

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) looks to throw during Tennessee’s college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their first SEC game of the season, which essentially already feels like a start to a brand new season. This game is between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns, as both teams rank inside the top 15. The Vols enter the game as the underdogs, as they are ranked No. 14, while the No. 1 Texas Longhorns are the favorites.

This game features plenty of attention, as College GameDay is in town for this contest. This added more juice, along with the massive news that the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, is also in attendance for the game. This gives the contest even higher stakes than before, as both teams look to add to their 2026 resume.

Josh Heupel's Opening Statement Earlier This Week

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a Tennessee football game against Furman at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Good afternoon, I’ll start by just saying congratulations to our volleyball team and the success that they’re having. Obviously a big one on Friday night. Hopefully our fans show up in a big way for them. Excited to start the conference play. We know that we’re getting ready to play another great opponent in Texas. Early kickoff, Checker Neyland. To our fan base, however, you get ready for game time, wake up early, and whatever you need to be at your best at 12, make sure you’re ready to be at your best by 12. And be a part of the football game for 60 minutes. Texas, obviously, battle-tested, very veteran group. Starts with their quarterback, but they have experience up front on the offensive line. And a ton of experience on the defensive side of the football, extremely athletic. Will be a great test," Heupel said.

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