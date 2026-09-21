Everything Josh Heupel Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Texas

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to open up SEC play against the Texas Longhorns in a game that will be featured by College GameDay and, of course, will be the annual Checker Neyland contest.

This is a game between the No. 14 Vols and the No. 1 Longhorns, and it has already been looked at as the Tennessee Volunteers' biggest game of the season.

Ahead of the contest, head coach Josh Heupel spoke with the media. Here is everything he had to say.

Josh Heupel Opening Statement

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on the field during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Good afternoon, I’ll start by just saying congratulations to our volleyball team and the success that they’re having. Obviously a big one on Friday night. Hopefully our fans show up in a big way for them. Excited to start the conference play. We know that we’re getting ready to play another great opponent in Texas. Early kickoff, Checker Neyland. To our fan base, however, you get ready for game time, wake up early, and whatever you need to be at your best at 12, make sure you’re ready to be at your best by 12. And be a part of the football game for 60 minutes. Texas, obviously, battle-tested, very veteran group. Starts with their quarterback, but they have experience up front on the offensive line. And a ton of experience on the defensive side of the football, extremely athletic. Will be a great test," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Arch Manning

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Smart. Got really good command and control of what’s going on. Go back to the Ohio State game, his ability and his team’s ability to be resilient, to keep playing the next play. To be in a situation like that and be able to fight back, it tells you about their competitive makeup,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Tackling Through the Three Games

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“There were a couple the other night that we’ve got to be better on fundamentally. Solid here in the first three games. Obviously, heading into conference play, in space in particular, those things will be tested. You’ve got to do great job fundamentals, angles. When it’s time to pull your pin, finish it and wrap it up,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on How Much They Have Tackled in Fall Compared to Past Seasons

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during the Vol Walk before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Similar amount. Probably a little bit more fundamental work on it,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on How Tennessee Football's Offensive Line Has Played So Far

Shamurad Umarov on the football field against Kennesaw State | Dale Dowden/@Dale_Dowden (Vols On SI/@VolsOnSI)

“Getting into conference play, you’re going to play extremely talented fronts in this league typically every week. Texas is certainly that. Great length inside. Extremely wide-hipped, strong and physical. Will knock you back if you’re not playing with a great pad level and playing with hands. At the end of the day, identification, combinations, playing with fundamentals. You play whatever, 70 plays in a game. It’s not going to be perfect up front, but all in all it’s been solid. But this will be our biggest test as far as the front seven that we play,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on the Offensive Line's Physicality Through Three Games

Tennessee offensive lineman Sam Pendleton (56) during the Vols' first spring football practice in Knoxville on March 16, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“They’re playing physical. There’s things that haven’t been perfect, but they’re playing hard,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on How Texas Has Limited Explosives

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Owen McCown (2) looks to throw a pass while rushed by Texas Longhorns defensive linemen Colin Simmons (1) and Zina Umeozulu (19) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Their front, their ability to apply pressure. There haven’t been a lot of runs that have popped off. Gap integrity, physical at the point of attack. But all three levels of the defense, fitting things together. And then, pass defense-wise, they’re going to play zone principles, match principles, a lot of different pressures. All of that combined with their talent and athleticism have limited the explosives," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on If His Message Changes Before a Big Game Like This

Tennessee and Georgia play in a checkered Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 13, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Yeah, there’s more media attention or whatever on this football game. At the end of the day, it’s the beginning of conference play. You’ve got to understand the quality of the opponent that you’re getting ready to play. Saturday will be electric in the stadium. But it comes down to winning each day, your preparation and practicing the right way to give yourself a chance," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Tight End Play From the Kennesaw State Game

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers tight end Trent Thomas (82) runs the ball against the Furman Paladins during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was solid. Thought we did a good job in the run game. We made some plays in the pass game. Protections were solid for the majority of the night. There were a couple of things fundamentally that we want to clean up, but all in all, solid,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Donovan Haslam

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Physicality is one of his best traits. A guy that in the middle of the training camp, was nicked up for a while. I think he’s starting to play himself in better shape, and played well the other night,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Kayin Lee and Ty Redmond Playing Against Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a touchdown pass while defended by UTSA Roadrunners cornerback RJ Lester Jr. (13) during the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Those are two really talented players for Texas. Both of our guys have played in this league. They’ve played a good amount of football. They’ve seen good players. They haven’t been tested the way they will be tested on Saturday afternoon, but I expect those guys to still play in a great way," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on How DeSean Bishop is Feeling

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) looks up after landing in the end zone for a touchdown during Tennesseea?TMs college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I have not talked to him, but I think he’s feeling pretty good,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Jesse Perry

Tennessee linebacker TJ White (51) and Tennessee offensive lineman Jesse Perry (72) before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“First of all, you go through this league, you’re going to need them all. You guys are probably tired of me saying that, but that’s the truth. I think Jesse’s done a really good job. He’s played both in his career, guard and tackle, but he’s settled in and played really well here the last couple of weeks at tackle,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Playing Texas's Offensive Line

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Trevor Goosby (74) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“A group that’s playing with good physicality. They’re doing a really good job in their protections. So it’s an experienced, really good group. Their tackles are high-level players.”

Josh Heupel on Playing a Will Muschamp-Led Defense

Sep 19, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp observes his players before a game against the UTSA Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“They’re three games in at this point. You kind of have a general idea of their identity and their personnel. Their personnel gives them a lot of freedom to do a lot of different things from pressure to coverage to rotations. So you get into conference play, you know you’re going to see something that’s not on film, too. You’ve got to be able to adjust," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Faizon Brandon

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws a pass before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He’s got really good command. He’s been really decisive with the football in those couple of throws that he’d like to maybe have back. Just fundementally being a little bit off, plays down the field that we’ve got to go make. But I like what he’s done. You get into conference play, you’re going to grow and evolve every week.”

Josh Heupel on DeSean Bishop's Status

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) runs the ball during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“We’ll make sure he’s fully ready to go on Saturday,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on the Pass Rush

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman Ethan Utley (17) and Tennessee defensive lineman Jordan Norman (33) celebrate a play during Tennesseea?TMs college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Playing hard, playing fundamentals and technique. They’ve done a good job in the running game, but they’re certainly affecting the quarterback, as well. In some of our pressures, our twist games, they’re functioning and operating at a pretty high level together, collectively as a group. So, a lot of positives,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Being 11-1 at Tennessee Before 1:00 PM EDT

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel stands with running back Justin Baker (2) and defensive back Edrees Farooq (15) during the post game celebration after Tennesee defeated Kennesaw State in a college football game on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I think those teams have prepared in a great way, practiced in a great way, and given themselves a chance to go play the way they need to to win the football game," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on If He Has Any Extra Emotion Against Texas Following Being an Oklahoma QB

January 3, 2001 Orange Bowl. Florida State vs. Oklahoma at Pro Player Stadium, Miami, Florida. Oklahoma Qb Josh Heupel hugs #3 Josh Norman after winning the Orange Bowl 13-2. ORG XMIT: JUBI RD753 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“I think about this Saturday. That’s really what I think about," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on Getting Faizon Brandon Prepared

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) warming up before the start of the college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Prepare in a great way, invest in practice in a great way, and with the preparation, that gives you a chance to go play the way that you want to,” Heupel said.

Josh Heupel on the Atmosphere

Two E/18 Growlers from Naval Air Station at Whidbey Island, Washington fly over the singing of the National Anthem in a checkered Neyland Stadium at the NCAA college football game between Tennessee and Georgia on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“First of all, our fans always show up in a great way. We’re starting conference play. Expect them to be at their best Saturday, 12:00 when the ball is teed up. It should be a great contest,” Heupel said.

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