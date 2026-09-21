Everything Josh Heupel Said Ahead of Tennessee vs. Texas
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The Tennessee Volunteers are set to open up SEC play against the Texas Longhorns in a game that will be featured by College GameDay and, of course, will be the annual Checker Neyland contest.
This is a game between the No. 14 Vols and the No. 1 Longhorns, and it has already been looked at as the Tennessee Volunteers' biggest game of the season.
Ahead of the contest, head coach Josh Heupel spoke with the media. Here is everything he had to say.
Josh Heupel Opening Statement
“Good afternoon, I’ll start by just saying congratulations to our volleyball team and the success that they’re having. Obviously a big one on Friday night. Hopefully our fans show up in a big way for them. Excited to start the conference play. We know that we’re getting ready to play another great opponent in Texas. Early kickoff, Checker Neyland. To our fan base, however, you get ready for game time, wake up early, and whatever you need to be at your best at 12, make sure you’re ready to be at your best by 12. And be a part of the football game for 60 minutes. Texas, obviously, battle-tested, very veteran group. Starts with their quarterback, but they have experience up front on the offensive line. And a ton of experience on the defensive side of the football, extremely athletic. Will be a great test," Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Arch Manning
“Smart. Got really good command and control of what’s going on. Go back to the Ohio State game, his ability and his team’s ability to be resilient, to keep playing the next play. To be in a situation like that and be able to fight back, it tells you about their competitive makeup,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Tackling Through the Three Games
“There were a couple the other night that we’ve got to be better on fundamentally. Solid here in the first three games. Obviously, heading into conference play, in space in particular, those things will be tested. You’ve got to do great job fundamentals, angles. When it’s time to pull your pin, finish it and wrap it up,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on How Much They Have Tackled in Fall Compared to Past Seasons
“Similar amount. Probably a little bit more fundamental work on it,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on How Tennessee Football's Offensive Line Has Played So Far
“Getting into conference play, you’re going to play extremely talented fronts in this league typically every week. Texas is certainly that. Great length inside. Extremely wide-hipped, strong and physical. Will knock you back if you’re not playing with a great pad level and playing with hands. At the end of the day, identification, combinations, playing with fundamentals. You play whatever, 70 plays in a game. It’s not going to be perfect up front, but all in all it’s been solid. But this will be our biggest test as far as the front seven that we play,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on the Offensive Line's Physicality Through Three Games
“They’re playing physical. There’s things that haven’t been perfect, but they’re playing hard,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on How Texas Has Limited Explosives
“Their front, their ability to apply pressure. There haven’t been a lot of runs that have popped off. Gap integrity, physical at the point of attack. But all three levels of the defense, fitting things together. And then, pass defense-wise, they’re going to play zone principles, match principles, a lot of different pressures. All of that combined with their talent and athleticism have limited the explosives," Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on If His Message Changes Before a Big Game Like This
"Yeah, there’s more media attention or whatever on this football game. At the end of the day, it’s the beginning of conference play. You’ve got to understand the quality of the opponent that you’re getting ready to play. Saturday will be electric in the stadium. But it comes down to winning each day, your preparation and practicing the right way to give yourself a chance," Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Tight End Play From the Kennesaw State Game
“It was solid. Thought we did a good job in the run game. We made some plays in the pass game. Protections were solid for the majority of the night. There were a couple of things fundamentally that we want to clean up, but all in all, solid,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Donovan Haslam
“Physicality is one of his best traits. A guy that in the middle of the training camp, was nicked up for a while. I think he’s starting to play himself in better shape, and played well the other night,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Kayin Lee and Ty Redmond Playing Against Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo
“Those are two really talented players for Texas. Both of our guys have played in this league. They’ve played a good amount of football. They’ve seen good players. They haven’t been tested the way they will be tested on Saturday afternoon, but I expect those guys to still play in a great way," Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on How DeSean Bishop is Feeling
“I have not talked to him, but I think he’s feeling pretty good,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Jesse Perry
“First of all, you go through this league, you’re going to need them all. You guys are probably tired of me saying that, but that’s the truth. I think Jesse’s done a really good job. He’s played both in his career, guard and tackle, but he’s settled in and played really well here the last couple of weeks at tackle,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Playing Texas's Offensive Line
“A group that’s playing with good physicality. They’re doing a really good job in their protections. So it’s an experienced, really good group. Their tackles are high-level players.”
Josh Heupel on Playing a Will Muschamp-Led Defense
“They’re three games in at this point. You kind of have a general idea of their identity and their personnel. Their personnel gives them a lot of freedom to do a lot of different things from pressure to coverage to rotations. So you get into conference play, you know you’re going to see something that’s not on film, too. You’ve got to be able to adjust," Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Faizon Brandon
“He’s got really good command. He’s been really decisive with the football in those couple of throws that he’d like to maybe have back. Just fundementally being a little bit off, plays down the field that we’ve got to go make. But I like what he’s done. You get into conference play, you’re going to grow and evolve every week.”
Josh Heupel on DeSean Bishop's Status
“We’ll make sure he’s fully ready to go on Saturday,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on the Pass Rush
“Playing hard, playing fundamentals and technique. They’ve done a good job in the running game, but they’re certainly affecting the quarterback, as well. In some of our pressures, our twist games, they’re functioning and operating at a pretty high level together, collectively as a group. So, a lot of positives,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Being 11-1 at Tennessee Before 1:00 PM EDT
"I think those teams have prepared in a great way, practiced in a great way, and given themselves a chance to go play the way they need to to win the football game," Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on If He Has Any Extra Emotion Against Texas Following Being an Oklahoma QB
“I think about this Saturday. That’s really what I think about," Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on Getting Faizon Brandon Prepared
“Prepare in a great way, invest in practice in a great way, and with the preparation, that gives you a chance to go play the way that you want to,” Heupel said.
Josh Heupel on the Atmosphere
“First of all, our fans always show up in a great way. We’re starting conference play. Expect them to be at their best Saturday, 12:00 when the ball is teed up. It should be a great contest,” Heupel said.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_