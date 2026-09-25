Bold Predictions: Tennessee vs. Texas

The Tennessee Volunteers and the Texas Longhorns are inching closer to their game against each other, as the two will kick off in less than 24 hours.

Here is what each of our staff has set for a bold prediction.

Caleb Sisk: Radarious Jackson Scores for the First Time in His College Career

Sep 19, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee wide receiver Radarious Jackson (3) carries the ball while pursued by Kennesaw State linebacker Tywon Christopher (11) during a college football game on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mandatory Credit: Saul Young/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Radarious Jackson has been one of my favorite players on this team when it comes to underrated production. He is by far one of the players who has been playing the best at the position and is the No. 2 receiver in yards; however, he has yet to contribute to points. I think this will change against the Longhorns, as they continue to focus on Mike Matthews and Braylon Staley. I believe RaRa will thrive on the outside and will be someone who runs open a couple of times," Sisk said.

Dale Dowden: Defense Forces Three Turnovers, While Faizon Brandon Hits 300

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws the ball during a college football game between Tennessee and Furman in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Tennessee defense forces the Texas Longhorns into 3 costly turnovers, while Faizon Brandon has his first 300-yard passing game," Dowden said.

Eli Elrod: Faizon Brandon is Responsible for at Least Three Tennessee Touchdowns

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) throws a pass before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"My bold prediction is that Faizon Brandon is responsible for at least 3 of Tennessee’s touchdowns. The Volunteers have had a very impressive run game to start this season, averaging 298.7 yards per game, which will force the Longhorns to crowd the box in an attempt to slow down the Vols’ deep running back room. This will lead to opportunities for Brandon, whether it be on the ground or through the air, as Texas tries to force the freshman quarterback to put the Tennessee offense on his back and beat them through the air or with his legs," Elrod said.

Major Passons: Tennessee Finishes With Significantly More Passing Yards Than Rushing Yards

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) warming up before the start of the college football game against Kennesaw State on Sept. 19, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Through two games, the Vols have dominated the run game. I think the game state of Saturday's game will change that a little bit. I expect Texas to try and take away the run to force Faizon Brandon to beat them through the air. Then I do feel Tennessee will be behind and trying to catch up. Both of these set up for a larger passing attack," Passons said.

Josh Greer: DeSean Bishop Finishes With Two Touchdowns and 100 Yards

Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop (18) warms up before the game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I believe that DeSean Bishop will finish the game with two touchdowns and 100 yards minimum after missing a good bit of the contest last week, and being cleared for this game," Greer said.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.