Look: Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo For Bowl Game

The Music City Bowl featuring Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) vs. Purdue (8-4, 6-3 B10) in Nissan Stadium in Nashville is now less than 48 hours away from kickoff, as the Vols look to end a solid season on a high note with a win for first-year head coach Josh Heupel. A win would make Heupel the first first-year Tennessee head coach to win a bowl game since Phillip Fulmer in 1992.

The Vols figure to be near full force against the Boilermakers, and they will sport the storm trooper all-white uniforms in an attempt to knock off the Big Ten opponent on the Music City.

Tennessee's record in every uniform combination from the 2021 season is below.

Classics (Orange Tops, White Pants): 3-0

Road Whites: 1-1

Dark Mode (Alternate dark uniforms): 1-1

White Tops, Orange Pants: 1-1

Orange Wave (All Orange): 1-2

During his final press conference in Knoxville before the bowl game, Heupel said the following on his team avoiding 'rust' against Purdue after having not played since the end of November.

“Yeah, for sure. You watch bowl games, turnovers, penalties rear their head in those games. Rust is a part of that. I think that’s why you got to do a good amount of good-on-good work while you’re here at home, too. Make sure they understand the speed and tempo of the football game. Bowl games are unique in that you got to have some fun and enjoy being around each other, but when you’re in the building that’s football time and you got to be able to lock in. These guys have had really good practices here at home. When you get to the bowl site, you got to be able to manage that in the same way.”

