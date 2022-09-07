Look: Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo for Part Two of Johnny Majors Classic

Tennessee is set to travel to Pittsburgh (Pa.) on Saturday for a top-25 matchup against No.17 Pitt at 3:30 pm ET on ABC. The Vols will look to avenge last season's 41-34 loss inside of Neyland Stadium. Moments ago, Tennessee's social media accounts unveiled the uniform combination for part two of the Johnny Majors Classic.

Tennessee was ranked inside the top-25 on Tuesday for the first time since week six of 2020. The Vols are heading north with excitement about showcasing what they are about.

"Excited for our program. Facing a really good football team," Head Coach Josh Heupel said on Wednesday's SEC Teleconference. "Our first test on the road this year. The composure and toughness you have to show on the road, we are excited to go compete. It has been a good week of practice so far. Excited to finish the preparation before we head off to Pittsburgh later this week. We faced them a year ago and understand who they are and what they are about. We are excited to go show who we are."

Heupel noted that a ranking doesn't matter, nor is the excitement around it or the game at hand going to help propel his team to a victory.

"As far as rankings, those things don't matter at this point in the year," Heupel added on Wednesday morning. "The challenge for us is to prepare the right way to be our best and go compete fiercely on Saturday. Don't go up and down with the flow of the football game, but be a great competitor for sixty minutes, that is one of the things I talked to the guys about today at the end of practice. The excitement is we understood they are really good team and a team we played a year ago. We have an understanding of who they are at the core. They are physical, tough, and a smart football team. Some of the things we did in the game a year ago, we can't afford to do. This is the next game in the journey for us this year. Our guys have been really good and they have prepared the right way. They are excited about it absolutely. Excitement alone is not going to help you go win this football game."

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.