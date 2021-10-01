Look: Tennessee Unveils Uniforms for Mizzou Game

The Vols will be rocking the 'Road Whites' for their Week 5 matchup against Mizzou in Columbia

Tennessee and Mizzou both come into Week 5 with 2-2 records, looking to score a big win that may have major bowl implications later in the season. Additionally, first year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel will try to score his first win against an SEC opponent this season.

In Josh Heupel's return to Columbia since leaving Mizzou to take the UCF head coaching job, the Vols will sport the 'Road White' jerseys this weekend.

The uniform reveal was made official by Tennessee Football Twitter page's tweet below:

Tennessee plays Mizzou Saturday, October 2 at 12 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.

