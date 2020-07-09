Making the Case: Can a Freshmen Takeover at LB Beside Henry To'oto'o

The 2020 season will see the Tennessee Volunteers needing to fill some key roster spots if they hope to be successful. The Vols ended the 2019 season on a six-game winning streak, culminating with a come from behind win over Indiana in the Gator Bowl. Momentum was important for the Vols on the field in 2019, and that carried over to the recruiting trail. The Vols are trending in the right direction because they showed success on the field, but they also landed a Top Ten recruiting class in the nation with their 2020 signing class. Jeremy Pruitt and his staff will need this class to live up to their ranking in order to see the Vols have success over the long term, however, some of the new arrivals will be called on immediately to step in and play.This series will see our staff members looking at several positions of need on the Tennessee roster that could be filled by an incoming freshman. The staff will make a case for which freshman they feel can rise to fill the role in question. Today's piece looks at the second middle linebacker spot.Tennessee looks to have nailed down one of their starting inside linebackers for years to come with a prize recruit from the 2019 class. Henry To'oto'o was a huge pickup for the Vols in the 2019 class, and as a day one starter as a true freshman, the De La Salle product lived up to his billing and then some. To'oto'o showed that he was capable of doing everything asked of an SEC middle linebacker, and doing them all well, from getting sideline-to-sideline, dropping into coverage, blitzing, adjusting the defensive alignments, and attacking runs in the interior. Playing alongside Daniel Bituli, the Vols had an impressive and productive duo in the heart of their 3-4 defense. Now, with Bituli on to the NFL, To'oto'o will serve as the more experienced started trying to bring along a true freshman starting beside him. The Vols saw linebacker as a position of need in the 2020 class, and they signed several talented, versatile linebackers that should figure into the conversation for this spot.Brandon: Of all the positions we have been asked to make a case for, this is the most difficult for me. I was fortunate to see all of these talented linebackers that the Vols signed to their 2020 class in person last season, and I left deeply impressed by each one. The Vols showed that they can clearly identify, land, and develop elite linebacker talent with Henry To'oto'o, and their 2020 signing class should further solidify that impression. I am choosing to make my case for a player that most closely mirrors the game of the player he is replacing. Daniel Bituli was a three-year starter in the heart of the Tennessee defense, and he grew throughout his career to become a complete linebacker. However, Bituli was at his best as a sideline-to-sideline tackling machine, a role he thrived in as a senior. With that in mind, I'll make the case for Whitehaven product Bryson Eason to start in the middle next to To'oto'o. Eason is huge for a high school linebacker, and he is big by SEC standards for 3-4 middle linebackers. He moves extremely well for his size, he can get anywhere on the field, and he is a superb form tackler when he arrives. Eason is punishing as a defender because he is so big and so fast. He hits ball carriers with form tackles, but the impact is so jarring because of his size and strength. Eason has work to do in coverage, but playing alongside To'oto'o, Eason can be more of a, “See ball, get ball,” linebacker while To'oto'o handles more of the coverage assignments.Matt: I am going to make the case for a Whitehaven star as well, but not Bryson Eason. I think he might end up with his hand in the dirt, especially if his weight is up to 270 pounds like hearsay suggests. Martavius French has the capability to be a sideline to sideline player, while still serving as a thumper in the middle. To me, French is the most versatile option at the position, and you have to have that if you are Tennessee's coaching staff. The hope has to be for J.J. Peterson to take the next step forward, but if he doesn't then I am leaning towards French to be the prospect most ready to play early.