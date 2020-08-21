Tennessee signed the coveted "Whitehaven Trio" in 2020 with Martavius French, Bryson Eason, and Tamarion McDonald. Jeremy Pruitt announced during Friday's Media availability that McDonald will redshirt this season following shoulder surgery.

On June 17th, VR2 on SI reported that McDonald underwent surgery, and sources close the situation indicated it was to repair a torn labrum.

Pruitt said today, "One thing I want to update everyone on is Tamarion McDonald. He had shoulder surgery this summer, and we elected to do that, so he could be ready when we started in the wintertime. Went ahead and got that done for him with the uncertainty at that time in the pandemic. We felt like that was the thing to do, so we went ahead and did that. He is a guy that will certainly be redshirted this season.

VR2's analysis of McDonald following his commitment last year reads:

While McDonald plays considerable time at a safety for Whitehaven, and while he could help the secondary for the Volunteers, he also plays significant snaps as an outside linebacker. Playing around Martavius French and Bryson Eason means that McDonald can be moved all around the box when he is playing in the front seven for the Tigers. He may line up looking like a safety but playing the role of a linebacker. Similarly, he may line up as a slot corner and come on a linebacker blitz. He also can look to take a standard outside linebacker spot in a 4-3, then bail and cover a tight end in man coverage as a safety. This versatility makes McDonald difficult to identify for opposing offenses, but he is a player they must be aware of every play. Failure to account for him will often end in disaster. McDonald has a nose for the ball, but perhaps more so, he has a nose for the quarterback. The Tigers like bringing their do-it-all defender from off the edge as a linebacker when they want to generate pressure on the passer. McDonald shines when asked to run to the wide side of the field, set an edge, and take down a ball carrier using his speed to get there and his strength and explosive tackling to end the play. Still, he looks even better coming off the edge of the formation on a pass rush.