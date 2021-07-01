Sports Illustrated home
Multiple Tennessee Athletes Across Different Sports Team Up with Gaming App

Now that several Volunteer athletes have announced their sponsorships, a gaming app has been the subject of multiple endorsement deals.
The NIL is upon us, and Tennessee athletes are wasting no time announcing their endorsement deals. YOKE Gaming, an app that allows fans to play video games with their favorite athletes, has quickly announced their commitment to endorsement deals for Tennessee athletes across many sports.

YOKE announced via Instagram upon the breaking news regarding NIL that they would be properly compensating “thousands” of collegiate athletes beginning July 1 through endorsement deals.

The post can be seen below:

Notable Tennessee football players teaming up with YOKE are LB Aaron Willis, DL LaTrell Bumphus, DB Theo Jackson and WR Velus Jones Jr. All four players broke the news quickly after midnight last night.

The four players’ Instagram posts regarding their new partnerships with YOKE are below, with Willis’ on top followed by Jackson’s, Bumphus’ and Jones’ underneath.

Perhaps one of the most popular Tennessee football players in Velus Jones Jr. has 16,000 followers on Instagram, while Aaron Willis has 8,898 followers, Bumphus has 6,868 and Jackson has 2,824, so there is a possibility that well over 34,000 accounts will come across YOKE gaming’s account in just the first day of the NIL being in effect.

It is not just football players that have teamed up with YOKE. One of the most prolific Tennessee basketball athletes, newcomer Kennedy Chandler, is also on the app.

Bumphus, Chandler, Jackson, Jones and Willis join several VFL’s on the app as well, as Josh Dobbs, Rashaan Gaulden and Kahlil McKenzie can be found there, just to name a few.

For more details on the NIL policy, click here.

