New Reports Provide Update on Status of Tennessee Football EDGE Chaz Coleman

The Tennessee Volunteers have wrapped up their spring camp, and they are now progressing to the 2026 summer camp, which will be huge for any progression they look to make. The Vols have all the talent in the world after doing very well in the transfer class, along with the recruiting class during the offseason. They will also be returning some key players for this season, which leaves many with a great deal of optimism.

One of the biggest questions and talking points has been surrounding Chaz Coleman, who missed a good portion of the spring. The initial report was around him likely being homesick, but there has been an update on where things stand now, according to CBSSports.

CBSSports Talks Through the Latest Surrounding Chaz Coleman

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He's not in trouble, and some in the Tennessee program, including teammates, are optimistic that he will be part of the team in 2026 despite his absence during spring practice. Coleman remains in Knoxville around the team, and he even recently went to church with Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner," CBSSports reported.

CBSSports would then go on to detail the three main things they are now hearing around the situation.

"When talking to sources about Coleman's situation, they tend to point to three things: He's homesick and feeling the pressure as a newfound millionaire; he suffered a head injury at an unknown point during his time at Penn State that seems to have caused lingering vertigo symptoms; and then there are concerns about his tardiness and engagement level early in his Vols tenure," CBSSports reported.

This is something that Josh Heupel spoke about very early in his press conference following the annual Orange and White game.

"Ultimately, Chaz is dealing with some things off the field, and he's got to handle that and go through that process," Heupel said. "We're here to help and support him in all of those ways and will continue to do that. But that's ultimately the beginning part of his journey right now, there's some things that he's got to work through," Heupel said.

Tennessee will hope for some more positive news and some more steps forward, as Coleman was projected to be a big part of the Tennessee defense during the fall. He is one of their likely starters off the EDGE if he can get back going, and if he plays to his expectations, then he will be one to watch as the Vols look to have a better season in 2026 than they did in 2025.