Who Tennessee Football is Hosting On an Official Visit This Weekend

Tennessee football is set to host even more prospects on an official visit, as this is set to be one of the more important official visit weekends for Tennessee throughout the offseason. The Vols will be hosting many top targets along the way, including arguably their biggest target in the 2027 class.

Here is the full official visit list for the weekend of June 5th, according to 247Sports.

Official Visit List

Teammates celebrate with Baylor's David Gabriel Georges (0) as he scores a touchdown during the Division II-AAA Championship match between Baylor versus. Brentwood Academy in Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn., on Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. | Jamar Coach / The Jackson Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

• David Gabriel-Georges (five-star running back)

• Kesean Bowman (four-star wide receiver) (Vols commit)

• Ta'Shawn Poole (four-star safety)

• James Pace III (four-star EDGE)

• Malik Howard (four-star tight end)

• Kenaz Sullivan (four-star safety)

• Kadin Fife (four-star defensive lineman) (Vols commit)

• Q'Mari Hudson (three-star offensive tackle)

• Miller Westerfield (three-star offensive tackle)

• Robert Geathers III (three-star safety)

• Jaden Butler (three-star safety) (Vols commit)

• Dylan Haley (three-star cornerback)

• Derrick Baker (three-star quarterback) (Vols commit)

• Christian Mays (JUCO defensive lineman)

The biggest star that the Vols are hosting along the way is David Gabriel-Georges. DGG is a running back from Canada, and someone who plays in the state of Tennessee, as he resides with the Baylor School program in Chattanooga, Tennessee. DGG is down to what seems to be two schools. Those two schools are the Tennessee Volunteers and the Ohio State Buckeyes, as he just finished his official visit to the Ohio State Buckeyes and is now in town for his visit to the Tennessee Volunteers.

He is just one of the key visitors, as another key visitor is current Vols commit Kadin Fife. Fife is a defensive lineman from the state of Georgia who has been getting recruited by a plethora of different schools. This could be the reassurance that he needs out of the Tennessee Vols.

Derrick Baker visiting the Vols is very key, as he is expected to be one of the contributing factors when it comes to peer recruiting. He has already confirmed that DGG is on his peer recruiting board, and at the top of it this weekend.

Another key visitor for the Vols is tight end prospect Malik Howard, who is one of the in-state targets the Vols want the most. If he continues to trend in the way of the Vols after this visit, then they will be in great shape moving forward.

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