With COVID-19 having a lesser effect on this NFL season so far than last year, the league has returned to a sense of normalcy, invigorating football fans all around the world every Thursday, Sunday and Monday.

Like every NFL season, former Volunteers have made their presence known week in, week out in the pros, some more so than others. Every week I have been looking at the past week's games and highlighting VFLs whose performances proved crucial for the team. This week, however, I am examining the first eight weeks of the NFL season as a whole, tabbing a select few former Vols with midseason superlatives such as MVP, Most Improved Player, Rookie of the Year and Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.

Let's start with the rook.

Rookie of the Year: Trey Smith

This superlative is the most clear-cut decision on this list, as there were only two VFLs drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft: wide receiver Josh Palmer and offensive lineman Trey Smith. Although Palmer was drafted a whopping three rounds before Smith, the Chiefs' right guard has started every game he's played in, whereas Palmer has played a reserve role for the Los Angeles Chargers and has not seen the field consistently. Palmer has played over 25% of the snaps only once, and his best game of the season in terms of volume is two catches for 21 yards. The VFL wideout did have his first touchdown in Week eight, though.

When looking at Trey Smith's performance, a sixth-round draft pick rarely plays 100% of his team's snaps, but the VFL has done just that.

Granted, the Chiefs offensive line struggled at the end of last year, and it was something Kansas City needed to address this offseason, but Smith has exceeded his sixth-round draft pick value. The VFL got off to a hot start right out of the gate in Week one, and even though Smith's number of standout plays have tampered off, he still ranks 28th of all NFL guards in terms of Pro Football Focus grades. The Humboldt sits at an 80.7 PFF grade after eight games, having committed four penalties and allowing four sacks on 583 total snaps played, a category in which Smith is tied for first in the NFL.

Although Smith may not be setting the world on fire with his play in his rookie year, there have been a few plays to make you wonder what NFL teams were thinking, letting the VFL fall to the sixth round.

(See plays and photos below)

The fact that Smith is tied for the most snaps played by a guard in the NFL so far this season, and has not missed an offensive snap for the Chiefs all season, makes him the VFL Rookie of the Year halfway through the 2021 NFL season.

Offensive Player of the Year: Alvin Kamara

Two players have dominated the weekly VFL Standouts pieces: Cordarrelle Patterson and Alvin Kamara. While you could argue Patterson has been more productive on offense and therefore deserves offensive player of the year, Kamara is the VFL offensive player of the year for two reasons:

1. He broke an extraordinary record a few weeks back that certifies him as already one of the best hybrid running backs of all time

2. (Spoiler alert) Patterson is better suited for another award(s).

On Monday night football against the Seahawks in Week seven, Alvin Kamara became the fastest player in NFL history to reach 3,000 career rushing yards AND receiving yards, doing it in 66 games. The previous record was 70 games held by 49ers running back Roger Craig. Read more about Kamara's record-setting night here.

Kamara's touchdown from his record-setting night is below:

Ever since Kamara came into the league as a third-round draft pick in 2017, the VFL has been among the NFL's best. Since 2017, Kamara ranks third among all running backs in total yards with 7,004, trailing Derrick Henry's total of 3,016 and Ezekiel Elliott's total of 7,122. However, this time next week, Kamara will likely be second behind Elliott due to Henry possibly missing the rest of the season with a foot injury.

In his fifth year as a New Orleans Saint, the New Orleans Vol has 133 rushes for 530 yards and three scores with 32 catches for 310 yards and four touchdowns through eight games. Kamara is on pace for 1,126 rushing yards, 659 receiving yards and 15 total scores this season. The VFL has never rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season or had over 1,000 receiving, for that matter, so the 1,126 total would be a first for Kamara.

The Saints are second in the NFC South at 5-3 and would make the playoffs if the season ended today, and the Tennessee product is a big reason as he continues to be the focal point of New Orleans' offense and shows no signs of slowing down.

Defensive Player of the Year/Co-Most Improved Player: Jalen Reeves-Maybin

The Lions are 0-8, and there haven't been many bright spots for the NFL's only remaining winless team, but VFL linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin is one of them.

Entering his fifth year at age 26, Reeves-Maybin had never been a big part of Detroit's defense, playing a lot of special teams and serving as a bench linebacker. The VFL has been successful in those ventures, sure, as Reeves-Maybin entered 2021 as the Lions' official special teams captain. However, Reeves-Maybin has not gotten off to a start as he has in 2021.

After eight games, the VFL has 34 total tackles, with 23 being solo. He is fourth on the Lions in tackles, a defensive unit that is, interestingly enough, 20th in the league against the pass and run. Although Detroit is 0-8, they have been in close games against the Ravens, Rams and Vikings. The divisional matchup against Minnesota was when the VFL had a play that, if this article were an actual real award show, would be displayed on the big screen before announcing Reeves-Maybin as DPOTY.

(See play below)

Unfortunately, after that play, the Lions scored quickly and gave the Vikings enough time for Minnesota to get into field goal range and beat the Lions 19-17.

Further examining Reeves-Maybin's season, the Clarksville, Tennessee native's tackle count is three away from his season-high. The NFL season is only halfway done. To say the VFL is having a career year is an understatement, which is why Reeves-Maybin is also co-Most Improved Player along with Defense Player of the Year. He is smashing his records and making plays consistently, with the potential to make game-changing plays as he did against the Vikings.

Speaking of smashing personal records and consistently making plays, no VFL has done that more than the VFL MVP and Co-Most Improved Player halfway through the NFL season, Cordarrelle Patterson.

Most Valuable Player/Co-Most Improved Player: Cordarrelle Patterson

One of the oldest former Volunteers in the NFL, Cordarrelle Patterson, has lit up every team he has played this season.

The four-time pro bowler has consistently been recognized for his kick return ability, as he is third all-time in kick return average with a 29.4 average on 253 returns. He is also 11th all-time in total kick return yards with 7,385. However, Patterson has never displayed the kind of offensive firepower and dual-threat effectiveness he has in 2021.

M-V-Patterson has 278 yards on the ground on 73 carries with two touchdowns and 38 nabs for 459 yards and five scores. Patterson is ten receiving yards away from his career season-high, which he set in his rookie year, and the VFL do it all threat is well above his career-high in rushing yards and is tied with his season-high of seven total touchdowns.

Reminder: The NFL is halfway through the season.

Patterson is going to smash all of his records by the season's end.

And, moving away from the VFL focus, Patterson is one of the biggest surprises the NFL has had all year. Granted, he more than likely will not win any official NFL awards for his career year because his team is not all that good (the Falcons are 4-4), and he plays a position that is tough to garner enough attention.

But, Patterson has a shot at leading the NFL in all-purpose yards, a feat the VFL has never come close to accomplishing. With Patterson's 332 kick return yards and 737 rushing/receiving yards, he is third in the NFL with 1,060 all-purpose yards and is bound to be second after he passes the injured Derrick Henry's total of 1,091 next week.

Patterson has found his home. The 30-year old Rock Hill native has found his groove with an NFL team more than ever, and he is helping Atlanta win games. In the absence of star wide receiver Calvin Ridley, the Falcons used Patterson as more of a receiver against the Saints on Sunday, and the VFL delivered like he has all season with six catches for 126 yards in the win.

Patterson's latest big, game-saving play in his 2021 campaign is below:

The Falcons' new offensive centerpiece is having a career year on steroids, and Patterson's consistency week in, week out is why he is the VFL MVP halfway through the NFL season.

Players mentioned and their team's record:

Trey Smith: 5-4 (Chiefs)

Alvin Kamara: 5-3 (Saints)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 0-8 (Lions)

Cordarrelle Patterson: 4-4 (Falcons)

Photo Credit: Sky Sports

All stats from Pro Football Reference

