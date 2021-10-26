VFL Alvin Kamara Makes NFL History on MNF

Just like his fellow VFL Cordarrelle Patterson, former Volunteer running back Alvin Kamara makes NFL history in Week 7 with his performance on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks.

Kamara officially becomes the fastest player in NFL history to accumulate both 3,000 career rushing yards and receiving yards. (See tweets below via NFL Network and New Orleans Saints twitter)

'AK' reaches the feat in just 66 career games, breaking the record previously held by four-time Pro Bowler and three-time Super Bowl champion in San Francisco 49ers running back Roger Craig, who accomplished the feat in 70 games.

Kamara entered MNF against the Seahawks well over 3,000 rushing yards with 3,708 but lacked 63 receiving yards to reach the 3,000 mark, and arguably the best dual-threat back in the NFL got it in the first half, impressively eclipsing the century mark through the air before the break. (See tweet below via New Orleans Saints twitter)

Getting into the record books is one thing, but to break an all-time great such as Roger Craig's record makes it all the more impressive. Other than the rings and Pro Bowl accolades, Craig practically pioneered the dual-threat running back the league sees so often today. The former 49er, Raider and Viking ended his career with 8,189 rushing yards and 4,911 receiving yards and 73 total touchdowns. With Kamara eclipsing a mark set by an NFL legend, the record further confirms that the VFL is well on his way to an incredible pro career in New Orleans. The Tennessee product now has 3,065 career receiving yards and 3,759 rushing yards, eclipsing Pierre Thomas for fifth all-time in the Saints' rushing yardage leaders list. Kamara is currently 12th on the Saints' all-time receiving yardage leaders list, but the VFL is within 1,000 yards of ninth place Hoby Brenner.

Kamara continues his strong 2021 campaign with his first Monday Night Football performance of the season with 20 carries for 51 yards and a staggering 10 catches for 128 yards and a score. The effort marks the highest reception and receiving yards total for Kamara this season.

In addition, according to Next Gen Stats Kamara recorded the most yards after catch by a player in a game this season with 119, nearly all of his 128 receiving yards. (See tweet below)

To add onto Kamara's record-breaking MNF performance, AK recorded his fifth career game with 100 yards receiving, tying first place for most 100-yard receiving performances among active running backs.

Through six games, Kamara has 368 rushing yards on 94 attempts and one touchdown with 15 catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

VFL Alvin Kamara and the Saints will host the reigning Super Bowl champions in Week 8 when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers come to the Big Easy for an NFC South divisional matchup that could send the Saints to first place in the division with a win.

