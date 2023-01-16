Nico Iamaleava Arrives at Polynesian Bowl

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava will get another opportunity to showcase his talent to the nation before taking a snap in orange and white. Iamaleava will play in the Polynesian Bowl on Friday and has officially arrived for practices.

The game will be played in Hawaii, notable for Iamaleava as he is of Samoan descent. The 6-5 signee has the full attention of Volunteer fans who are eager to see what their highly touted signal caller looks like against elite competition.

The Downey, California product has one of the lives arms in the 2023 class. While no major recruiting service had him pegged as the No. 1 quarterback, many had him as the runner-up.

SI All-American recently ranked him as the No. 4 overall player in the class. The Polynesian Bowl offers him an opportunity to play against some of America's best after spending time with Tennessee in bowl practices.

The early returns in bowl practice were encouraging. Joe Milton is the clubhouse leader for the starting quarterback job, but if Iamaleava has a productive few months, he could see snaps eventually during his true freshman season.

