Skip to main content

Nico Iamaleava Arrives at Polynesian Bowl

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava will play in the Polynesian Bowl this week. The Volunteers' star has officially arrived for practices.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava will get another opportunity to showcase his talent to the nation before taking a snap in orange and white. Iamaleava will play in the Polynesian Bowl on Friday and has officially arrived for practices.

The game will be played in Hawaii, notable for Iamaleava as he is of Samoan descent. The 6-5 signee has the full attention of Volunteer fans who are eager to see what their highly touted signal caller looks like against elite competition.

The Downey, California product has one of the lives arms in the 2023 class. While no major recruiting service had him pegged as the No. 1 quarterback, many had him as the runner-up.

SI All-American recently ranked him as the No. 4 overall player in the class. The Polynesian Bowl offers him an opportunity to play against some of America's best after spending time with Tennessee in bowl practices.

The early returns in bowl practice were encouraging. Joe Milton is the clubhouse leader for the starting quarterback job, but if Iamaleava has a productive few months, he could see snaps eventually during his true freshman season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

Williams Nwaneri
Recruiting

LOOK: Williams Nwaneri Visits Tennessee

By Evan Crowell
Colin SImmons
Recruiting

Tennessee Among Contenders for Colin Simmons

By Evan Crowell
Uros Plavsic
Men's Basketball

Uros Plavsic's Offensive Eruption Expands Offensive Capabilities

By Evan Crowell
Rick Barnes
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Rick Barnes Addresses Media After Kentucky Loss

By Evan Crowell
Nico Iamaleava
Football

Nico Iamaleava's Spring Role Changes With Tayven Jackson's Departure

By Evan Crowell
Edwin Spillman
Recruiting

Top In-State Target On Campus for Junior Day

By Evan Crowell
Santiago Vescovi
Men's Basketball

FINAL: Tennessee Suffers First SEC Loss, Kentucky Finds Footing

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_19788547
Men's Basketball

The Halftime Report: Tennessee vs. Kentucky

By Evan Crowell