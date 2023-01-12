What the Polynesian Bowl Means For Nico Iamaleava

High school all-star games are a moment to reflect on what America's best have accomplished in their prep careers. However, fans can use them as a chance to learn about what they are getting.

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is one of the most hyped Volunteer signees in recent memory. His performance in bowl practices enhanced that excitement, and he should contend for snaps early.

While many elite prospects elect to play in the Army All-American Game or the Under Armour All-American Game, Iamaleava chose to play in the Polynesian Bowl. He is of Samoan descent and will travel to Hawaii to play in the game.

Fans will get another chance to see Iamaleava square off against elite talent. The Polynesian Bowl carries some of the best high school talents, meaning the competitive juices will flow.

While he only spent a short time with the team, even a week of college practice can teach a lot. Iamaleava has picked up one or two things that should enhance his game compared to others who have yet to practice with their programs.

Composure is the No. 1 thing we should see from Iamaleava. While he is on the outside looking in for the starting quarterback job, he should see snaps at some point this year.

Suppose that becomes a reality; Iamaleava most command respect from his peers. Veterans understand that seeing playing time in the SEC as a true freshman is difficult, but commanding the room will show them he is ready.

Again, Iamaleava doesn't need to light the world on fire. Continual progression is the only thing to expect, which would be extremely encouraging with his intangibles and arm talent.

